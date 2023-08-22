Xbox Unveils Limited-Edition Console Shells; Making Customization Affordable for Gamers

Xbox Limited-Edition Consoles Offer Customization at an Affordable Price

Xbox has taken the gaming industry by storm yet again with its announcement of limited-edition consoles that not only catch the eye with their stunning designs but also provide an opportunity for gamers to showcase their support for their favorite games. However, with the limited availability and hefty price tags attached to these consoles, it has become increasingly difficult for ordinary players to get their hands on them.

In response to this challenge, Xbox recently unveiled a game-changing solution to bring limited-edition consoles within reach of more gamers. Monique Chatterjee, the director of design at Xbox, stated, “We know gamers want to customize their consoles to show their support for the game, and now we’re offering a more affordable and environmentally friendly way to buy a limited-edition console.”

The latest offering from Xbox includes a colorful shell for the Xbox Series X, transforming the plain-looking motherboard into a limited-edition masterpiece. The new shells come in three captivating themes: “Starry Sky” joint model, arctic camouflage, and mineral camouflage. In addition, Xbox is also launching corresponding handles with these themes for gamers to complete the look.

The interior of these limited-edition shells boasts a solid plate covered with high-tech fabrics. The contact surface with the console is made of silicone material, and small support feet at the bottom ensure that the shell does not block the bottom air intake, maintaining optimal performance.

The pricing for these limited-edition shells is as follows: the “Starry Sky” joint model will retail at $49.99 and will be available for purchase in North America and Europe starting October 18. The two camouflage shells, priced at $44.99 each, will be sold in North America on November 10, with only the mineral camouflage variant available in Europe. As of now, there is no news regarding sales in other regions.

Gamers and Xbox enthusiasts around the world are eagerly awaiting the release of these limited-edition shells, which not only allow for customization but also offer an affordable alternative to the regular, hard-to-find limited-edition consoles. With their eye-catching designs and more accessible price points, these shells are expected to fly off the shelves.

In a competitive market, Xbox continues to set itself apart by catering to the demands of its passionate fanbase. The company’s commitment to delivering innovative, customizable, and visually appealing products ensures that gamers can express themselves and showcase their support for their favorite games in style.

