Pablo Cavallaro: World Mountain Bike Champion

Pablo Javier Cavallaro is a 55-year-old athlete who achieved the greatest achievement in the Master C2 category, within the framework of the Mountain Bike World Championship of the International Cycling Union that took place in Cerro Bayo, Villa La Angostura, province of Neuquén, between April 20 and 23, 2023, with the presence of more than 950 cyclists from 21 countries.

“The reception in Carlos Paz was surprising, the truth is that I did not expect so much love, so much affection; yes of my loved ones but in general of the city. They received me like ´Falucho´ when he won in Soweto, caravan in the neighbourhood, parades, microphone, speaker, music, all the neighbours, it was incredible and I am very grateful to the people”mentions Pablo, recalling the reception given to former boxer Santos Benigno Laciar after his victory in South Africa in 1981.

It should be noted that in this same competition the native of Colonia Caroya, Carolina Maldonado, was established in the Master A category, achieving her second world title, after the one she achieved in 2019 in Mont-Sainte-Anne, Canada.

We spoke with the Carlos Spaniard about his life and his beginnings in the discipline: “I started cycling from a very young age, but I played soccer until I was 27 years old when I tore my cruciate ligaments, I never had surgery. I bought a mountain bike at that time, which were the early years of the sport, and I still practice it regularly to this day”.

The cyclist who is dedicated to the XCO Olympic branch, runs on trails and on predetermined circuits by laps depending on the category. In addition, he complements with street cycling to improve his training, as well as technique, coordination and mastery of the bike.

“Becoming a world champion is a dream come true, those of us who ride a bicycle know how difficult it is and I was lucky that it fell to me. I have been dedicated to this sport for 30 years and I think it was like a prize at this age, so I am very happy to have achieved it “remarks on one of the titles that he will remember the most in his career.

Being that he has more than 20 provincial and regional awards, 16 Argentine championships, a Pan American bronze medal and now the world title, he has in mind to continue competing and in the short term several opportunities are presented to him.

“More dates of the Regional Championship are coming, in June the Argentine Championship that takes place in La Calera and we are going to travel to run in pairs with my son the classic Tras Yungas in Jujuy and Tras Montañas in Tucumán”, He comments on his next goals.

While the world masters have been held for two years per country and the last time it had come in Brazil in 2010, it is estimated that he will not return to South America for a few years, so the time set by Cavallaro on this occasion will continue (01: 08:54).

In addition, he will seek to continue enjoying the mountains, nature, a healthy life, and life with family and friends: “I have badly hurt both of my knees, I rode a motorcycle for 10 years and in an accident I broke the other knee, so I have both broken knees and I never had surgery”. Despite these injuries that have fallen on his body, he knew how to recover and to this day be world champion.

“I train between three or four times a week on the mountain bike, once on the road bike and I try to complement the pedaling with work in the gym twice a week”highlighting the reason for their physical well-being.

On the other hand, he is a national physical education teacher, he had a gym for 30 years that closed during the quarantine and now he is dedicated to personalized and group training in the city of Villa Carlos Paz.

We thank Pablo Cavallaro for the note and for his dedication to the sport, generating emotion, will and the desire of future athletes to want to compete at a high level, leaving the province and the country in a prestigious place.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

