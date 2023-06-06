Palace Skateboards x Oakley’s latest joint spring and summer series officially debut

Immediately after New Balance and Spitfire, Palace Skateboards will join hands with the sports fashion brand Oakley to launch the third wave of cooperation in the spring and summer of 2023, launching new joint works suitable for outdoor adventures.

Combining Oakley’s futuristic sense, Y2K attributes, and Palace’s street skateboard culture, this time the two not only print skulls, but also combine each other’s logos to create a variety of clothing styles, including work clothes-inspired brown arc-cut jackets, long Pants, hoodies, matching windbreaker pants, T-shirt, etc., hats, backpacks, socks, and other accessories are also provided, among which the Re:Subzero sunglasses equipped with Prizm™ lenses are more focused.

The above series will be available on the official website and physical stores from 11:00 am on June 9th, US Eastern Time, and will be available on the Palace Japan online store at 11:00 am on June 10th, Japan time, and finally at 11:00 am Beijing time on June 10th. List Palace_Skateboards official WeChat mall.