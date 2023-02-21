Home Entertainment Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid Revenge New Joint Shoes Released
Entertainment

Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid Revenge New Joint Shoes Released

by admin
Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid Revenge New Joint Shoes Released

The Palace Skateboards 2023 spring and summer series is about to usher in the fourth week of new products on sale. This week, we will cooperate with Reebok to bring the new Club C II Mid Revenge joint shoes.

The series launched a total of 3 colors such as “Classic White/Blue”, “Black/Neon Yellow” and “Tan” to choose from. The design is based on a monochromatic leather upper with a bright interior and a translucent rubber outsole to form a visual In contrast, the details also include the Palace logo on the heel, side of the shoe, and outsole.

The Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid Revenge joint shoes will first arrive at stores and official websites in the UK, New York, and Los Angeles on February 24th, and then on February 25th in Japan and WeChat platforms. Depending on the region, the time zone is also different , interested readers may wish to pay more attention.

See also  Fashion week brings non-EU tourists back to Milan: pre-Covid spending has been exceeded

You may also like

Watch Sailor Moon Complete Works Online Platform Sailor...

adidas Basketball Reveals Three New Signature Basketball Shoes...

“Atelier Ryza 3” released the song sung by...

Xianxia puppet show needs a higher-dimensional way to...

Apricot Blossoms in the Spring Rain: Haydn (Photo)...

Pasquale Bruni: A tribute to women

Li Jian: The light of a good actor...

Dongguan AU Vocal Orchestra Animation Special Concert Held...

Famous artists and rookies make perfect match_Entertainment Channel_China...

Badmouthing Calvino? Why not.

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy