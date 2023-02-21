The Palace Skateboards 2023 spring and summer series is about to usher in the fourth week of new products on sale. This week, we will cooperate with Reebok to bring the new Club C II Mid Revenge joint shoes.

The series launched a total of 3 colors such as “Classic White/Blue”, “Black/Neon Yellow” and “Tan” to choose from. The design is based on a monochromatic leather upper with a bright interior and a translucent rubber outsole to form a visual In contrast, the details also include the Palace logo on the heel, side of the shoe, and outsole.

The Palace Skateboards x Reebok Club C II Mid Revenge joint shoes will first arrive at stores and official websites in the UK, New York, and Los Angeles on February 24th, and then on February 25th in Japan and WeChat platforms. Depending on the region, the time zone is also different , interested readers may wish to pay more attention.