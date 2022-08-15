Brand official

Paradoxical – Watching the Ripples of Water

@LABELHOOD BOX

Time is a hazy nothingness, we try to grasp the flow of time

Proof of , the ripples of water droplets, the rings of tree rings,

The arc-shaped imprint of the shell shows a gentle record.

Watch the ripples in the water, again and again.

We turned the ripples from a plane into a three-dimensional space, so we have this device.

The infinitely extending mirror surface in the space is intended to express the word “view”. Look at the infinite self, the infinite world, and the infinite time.

Paradoxical – Watching Time and Watching Stones

@Leihuwu surname fourth floor

The overall space is composed of glass brick materials to form a large-scale installation, echoing the water ripple intention of LABELHOOD BOX. It is the clarity of time, but also the heaviness of time. The stones placed on the glass brick columns show different shapes from different angles. They are both stones and jade. What you see is not what you get, and it is specious.

Paradoxical – “Time”

@Leihuwu surname fitting room on the fourth floor

At the end of the moving line, we placed a space full of “time”, which we called “the room of time”. I hope everyone can take their own time with them when they leave.

Event time and location

August 13-August 14, 2022, 12:00-21:00

Lei Huwu surname @A SURNAME BY LABELHOOOD

4th Floor, No. 2, Lane 764, Changle Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

August 11 to August 24, 2022, 12:00-20:00

LABELHOOD BOX

Lane 611, Changle Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai

