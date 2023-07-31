Paris Saint-Germain Releases Special Collection Jersey for The Weeknd’s Stade de France Performance

Paris Saint-Germain Releases Special Collection Jersey in Collaboration with The Weeknd

Paris Saint-Germain, the renowned Ligue 1 soccer club, has launched a PSGXO special collection jersey to commemorate the performance of Grammy-winning rapper The Weeknd at the Stade de France. The Weeknd, known for hit songs such as “Blinding Lights” and “Starboy,” performed at the iconic stadium as part of his After Hours Til Dawn Tour.

In celebration of this collaboration, Paris Saint-Germain has released a limited-edition white Nike jersey featuring the club logo, the logo of The Weeknd’s record label XO Records, and the names of the team sponsors. The special collection jersey aims to embody the fusion of sports and music, two globally influential forms of entertainment.

Fabien Allègre, Brand Director of Paris Saint-Germain, expressed his excitement about the partnership with The Weeknd, stating, “The Weeknd is a great artist with an extraordinary career. This synergy has nourished us and made us a part of contemporary popular culture; with him, Paris Saint-Germain is more popular than ever.”

Fans and supporters of both Paris Saint-Germain and The Weeknd can now own a piece of this unique collaboration by purchasing the PSGXO special collection jersey. The jersey, which pays homage to the successful merger of sports and music, is available for purchase at the Paris Saint-Germain online store as well as the club’s official physical store in Paris.

The launch of this special collection jersey highlights the increasing trend of collaborations between sports teams and artists from various genres. Paris Saint-Germain’s partnership with The Weeknd showcases the club’s efforts to connect with popular culture and expand its reach beyond the realm of soccer. As the lines between sports and entertainment continue to blur, such collaborations have become integral in attracting a broader fan base.

The PSGXO special collection jersey not only serves as a memento for The Weeknd’s performance at the Stade de France but also represents a powerful symbol of unity between sports and music. As fans eagerly flock to purchase this limited-edition jersey, it is clear that the influence of celebrities and artists extends far beyond their respective industries.

For those interested in owning a piece of this historical collaboration, the PSGXO special collection jersey is now available for purchase. Grab yours today and show your support for Paris Saint-Germain and The Weeknd’s influence on contemporary popular culture.

