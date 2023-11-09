Paulinchen Brennt – Mache – Album Review

Paulinchen Burns – Do it

Origin: Leipzig / Nuremberg / Schweinfurt

Release: 10.11.2023

Label: Krakenduft Records

Duration: 24:16

Genre: Mathcore / Emo / Noise

Foto Credit: Max Duffner

It’s always gratifying when bands and artists can set their mark so uncompromisingly with their first album that there can actually be no doubt about their future direction.

Some people will certainly remember the scary and sometimes not child-friendly ones Struwwelpeter Stories from Heinrich Hoffmann remember. The episode in which the young protagonist burns while playing with fire is named Pauline Burns borrowed from the formation from East/South Germany. The debut is now just as uncompromising and hard Mache describe

In a classic power trio line-up, they do everything they can to really shake the listener with screams and crooked rhythms. Given this harshness, it’s a shame, but refreshing, that the record comes to an end after just a short running time. The shouter Daniel Schmitt literally screams for his life and emphasizes the anger and energy that one is trying to convey.

And which can be found in system-critical text fragments like Gold! Greed! Might! Greed for gold makes me happy reflects, as in the single Midaswhich you HERE can hear. Musically, the approach is quite aggressive at times, but always gets down to business with intelligent rhythm and delicate instrument work. However, there is also room for quieter sounds, which occasionally even include clear vocals. Compare to the Swedish hardcore punkers Refused are suitable because of the screams and the snotty guitar work, but only cover part of the spectrum Pauline Burns cover.

Intelligent rock’n’snot

In fact, they are better classified in the mathcore corner, even if they inherited the dirt in their sound from punk and noise. Songs like Caprona However, they clearly exceed the level of a punk band, although the previous one Pooter suggested otherwise.

You could see the constant meandering between punkish sludge and twisted rhythms and spherical guitars Pauline Burns interpret as indecision. Ultimately, however, what is impressive is its variability and range that can be covered and its critical texts reflect an intelligent sense of humor. Hardcore fans can access it without hesitation and, if necessary, enjoy the beautiful versions on vinyl.

Conclusion

Short, concise and wild is the first album from Pauline Burns devices. Also delivers Mache poisonous statements in eight energetic songs that will delight fans of hardcore rock music somewhere between Refused and The deer effect should make you happy. 9 / 10

Line Up

Richard Seifahrt – drums

Christian Örtel – guitar, effects

Daniel Schmitt – bass, vocals

Tracklist

01. Travis

02. Norman

03. Pooter

04. Caprona

05. Midas

06. Shinoda

07. Hauser

08. Chia

Links

Facebook Paulinchen Burns





Also on Soundmagnet.eu

Album Review – Villages – Excessive Demand

Interview – Vorbid, asked by Michael Briggs and Daniel Emanuelsen

Album Review – Molybaron – Something Ominous

Cool article? Join the discussion on Facebook!

Share this: Facebook

X

