Home Entertainment PAX West 2022 officially confirms the participation of Nintendo Mihayou and other manufacturers
Entertainment

PAX West 2022 officially confirms the participation of Nintendo Mihayou and other manufacturers

by admin
PAX West 2022 officially confirms the participation of Nintendo Mihayou and other manufacturers

Many exhibitions have been announced to restart this year. ReedPop, the organizer of PAX West, announced today (July 27) that the PAX West 2022 exhibition has been supported by well-known game manufacturers such as Nintendo, Sega, Bandai Namco, and Mihayou.

ReedPop revealed in the announcement that in addition to the above-mentioned well-known manufacturers, publishers of independent games such as tinyBuild, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, and developers such as Larian Studios have also prepared their favorite and Works not yet published.

It is reported that PAX West 2022 will include a game display area, game competitions, forums, live performances, game concerts, etc. In addition, Intel, ASUS, Gigabyte and other hardware manufacturers will also participate in this exhibition.

PAX West 2022 will be held at the Seattle Convention Center from September 2 to September 5, and all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccinations and attendees must wear masks at all times.

Sina Statement: Sina.com publishes this article for the purpose of conveying more information, and does not mean agreeing with its views or confirming its description.

See also  "FFBE Phantom War" × "Final Fantasy VII" national service linkage opened

You may also like

Chinese Confucianism: The second game “Legend of the...

Impact Soundworks Releases Shreddage 3 Fretless

Spitfire Audio Releases Originals Epic Choir

HOOD BY AIR’s JUICE Exclusive Capsule Collection Officially...

Photoshop2022 new version free download_Adobe Photoshop Chinese one-click...

9 films at the end of the month...

BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Girls” YouTube hits 600 million views!...

Beijing Film Academy’s first large-scale original musical “Sister...

Green hope: a podcast to overcome eco-anxiety

Taylor’s “Overbearing President” is full of aura, “The...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy