Many exhibitions have been announced to restart this year. ReedPop, the organizer of PAX West, announced today (July 27) that the PAX West 2022 exhibition has been supported by well-known game manufacturers such as Nintendo, Sega, Bandai Namco, and Mihayou.

ReedPop revealed in the announcement that in addition to the above-mentioned well-known manufacturers, publishers of independent games such as tinyBuild, Devolver Digital, Yacht Club Games, and developers such as Larian Studios have also prepared their favorite and Works not yet published.

It is reported that PAX West 2022 will include a game display area, game competitions, forums, live performances, game concerts, etc. In addition, Intel, ASUS, Gigabyte and other hardware manufacturers will also participate in this exhibition.

PAX West 2022 will be held at the Seattle Convention Center from September 2 to September 5, and all attendees will be required to show proof of vaccinations and attendees must wear masks at all times.

