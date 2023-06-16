Why is Applet vOS 17 more worthy of attention than ever? – Hong Kong Sina

news-main-body”>

Why Apple’s tvOS 17 release for Apple TV deserves more attention than ever As far as I am concerned, AppleTV cannot be smoothly controlled by iPhone, which is the biggest slot.

Fortunately, the update of tvOS 17 makes up for this shortcoming, and also brings the FaceTime video call function of the TV 4K version.

Now it’s finally possible to activate the TV remote with the iPhone to wake up and control the Apple TV, and to locate the remote through the iPhone. At the same time, Apple TV’s control center has also undergone major changes, such as the addition of a very practical sleep timer function, support for AirPods settings, multi-user switching and other details, making viewing and setting more convenient than ever. tvOS17 has also added a screensaver function, which supports selected memory photos from the gallery as a screensaver; many details reflect Apple’s emphasis on fruit fans’ suggestions.

I am also more optimistic about the latter update. Judging from the demonstration effect, the operation is relatively convenient, and it integrates Apple’s consistent design ideas: open the FaceTime application on Apple TV, and you can make wireless calls with iPhone and iPad. A typical scenario is to transfer the ongoing FaceTime on the iPhone to the TV, and it can be smoothly adapted to the screen when it becomes a multi-person call, and you can also watch TV and FaceTime with people over and over again. Gesture animations and interactive special effects have also been added, and the overall call experience is not bad.

In addition, the brand-new tvOS17 also adds enhanced dialogue function (for HomePod), Dolby Vision 8.1 cinema-level visual experience, Zoom, webex and other professional video software launched on tvOS, it is foreseeable that more developers will join in the future, Enrich the ecology of tvOS.

The previous issue where the HDMI volume control could not be manually selected has also been resolved.

As we all know, in terms of software development and updates, Apple’s Apple TV has always been much slower than the “main” platforms of iPhone, iPad, and Mac. However, since the official release of tvOS16 in September last year, this situation is gradually improving. For some Apple users, the progress is still not too fast, but this update preview of tvOS17, including the addition of FaceTiime and the addition and improvement of some functions, has greatly increased confidence.

Of course, there is still something to complain about in this update. The transition animation when exiting the APP disappeared inexplicably. It was the same as the iPhone before, and the screen transition was very smooth, but now it looks much more blunt. In short, tvOS17 released by Apple for Apple TV did make people happy for a while, but it still has a long way to go, let us wait and see.