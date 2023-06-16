Xi Jinping: Improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party to promote the in-depth development of the new great project of party building in the new era-Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

Improve the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party

Promote the in-depth development of the new great project of party building in the new era※

Xi Jinping

Advancing party building as a great project, and always adhering to the principle and policy of the party governing the party and governing the party strictly, is a great pioneering work of our party and a magic weapon for building the party, building the country, and strengthening the party. Looking back at more than 100 years of party history, the party has united and led the people to continue to struggle, and the Chinese nation has ushered in a great leap from standing up, getting rich to becoming strong. This great leap is a great cause of transforming society, and it is also a great project of transforming itself. Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, we have taken comprehensive and strict governance of the party as the distinctive theme of party building in the new era, put forward a series of innovative ideas, implemented a series of reform practices, improved a series of systems and norms, and promoted the great project of party building Continuously deepen the development, and initially build a comprehensive and strict party management system.

On January 9, 2023, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the second plenary meeting of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Building a comprehensive and strict party governance system is an overall and pioneering work. In the past 10 years of the new era, our party has continuously deepened its understanding of the laws of self-revolution, continuously promoted theoretical innovation, practical innovation, and institutional innovation in party building, and has accumulated rich results in building a comprehensive and strict party governance system. We regard the party’s political construction as the party’s fundamental construction, and always put it in the first place, uphold and strengthen the party’s leadership with a clear-cut stand, take the political life in the party seriously, purify and restore the political ecology, and promote the whole party to strengthen the “four consciousnesses” and strengthen the “four consciousnesses”. self-confidence”, achieve “two safeguards”, unite closely around the Party Central Committee, and realize the unity and unity of the party. We regard ideological construction as the basic construction of the party, use the socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era to condense the heart and soul, carry forward the great spirit of party building, continue to carry out centralized education within the party, so that party members and cadres can replenish their spiritual calcium, and stick to the spiritual home of the Communists . We put forward and adhere to the party’s organizational line in the new era, focus on the construction of the organizational system, strengthen the political and organizational functions of the party organization, rectify weak and scattered party organizations, promote the overall progress of party organizations at all levels, and adhere to the principle of party management of cadres. Adhere to the standards of good cadres in the new era, and strive to cultivate a team of high-quality cadres who are loyal, clean and responsible. We started to solve problems by formulating and implementing the eight central regulations, corrected the “four winds” with the spirit of nailing nails, resolutely opposed the idea and phenomenon of privilege, stepped on the stone to leave marks, grasped the iron with traces, and stopped some long-term problems. Unhealthy trends have corrected some chronic diseases that have not been eliminated for many years, and won the trust and support of the people by building a new atmosphere with style. We incorporate discipline building into the overall layout of Party building, insist on discipline being stricter than the law, discipline before the law, strictly enforce the Party’s political discipline and political rules, and drive organizational discipline, integrity discipline, mass discipline, work discipline, and life discipline to be strictly enforced. Standardize the performance of duties and powers of party members and cadres with strict discipline, grasp the small ones early, prevent the erroneous progress, and accurately use the “four forms”, so that party members and cadres can feel the party’s strict management and love. We have put system building through all aspects of the party’s construction, kept pace with the times, improved the party constitution, focused on strengthening the party’s leadership and party building, promoted institutional innovation, formed a relatively complete system of intra-party laws and regulations, and built a “four beams and eight pillars” of the party and state supervision system. “, locking power into the cage of the system provides a fundamental, overall, stable, and long-term guarantee for party building in the new era. We have launched an unprecedented anti-corruption campaign, insisting on no restricted areas, full coverage, and zero tolerance. A large number of corrupt elements eliminated serious political hidden dangers within the party, the anti-corruption struggle achieved an overwhelming victory and was fully consolidated, and successfully embarked on a road of anti-corruption with Chinese characteristics. Looking around the world, no political party can take self-construction as seriously as the Communist Party of China, and promote self-revolution in a scientific and systematic manner with such a high degree of consciousness. way. The comprehensive and strict governance of the party has been firmly supported and recognized by the people. The 2022 National Bureau of Statistics poll shows that 97.4% of the people are satisfied with the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, the construction of a clean and honest government, and the effectiveness of anti-corruption work, which is 22.4% higher than that in 2012. percent.

On October 27, 2022, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, led Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, and Li Xi, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, to pay homage to the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Site. This is Xi Jinping and others at the Yan’an Revolutionary Memorial Hall, visiting the “Great History-The 13-year History Exhibition of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China in Yan’an”.

Improving the system of comprehensive and strict governance of the party is a major measure proposed by the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to strengthen party building in the new era. The system of comprehensively and strictly governing the party should be a dynamic system with rich connotations, complete functions, scientific norms, and efficient operation. To improve this system, we need to insist on governing the party according to the system and according to the rules, give more importance to the organic connection, linkage and integration, coordination and coordination of all aspects of the party’s construction, pay more attention to the soundness of the system and mechanism and scientific and effective laws and regulations, and pay more attention to the use of governance The concept, the concept of the system, and the dialectical thinking govern the party and build the party. We must adhere to the full coverage of the content. Wherever the party building is advanced, the system of comprehensive and strict party governance must be built. In the struggle, we must consciously implement the strategic policy of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, and we must not limit comprehensively and strictly governing the party to righteousness, discipline, and anti-corruption. Adhere to the full coverage of the target, facing the party organizations at all levels and all party members, so as to manage and govern the whole party, the focus is to grasp the “key minority”, manage party members and leading cadres, especially senior cadres and “top leaders”, in the There are no special party members, no dead ends and gaps in governing the party. Adhere to the whole chain of responsibilities, consolidate the main responsibility of party committees (party groups) at all levels to fully and strictly govern the party, and the supervision responsibilities of discipline inspection commissions at all levels, and promote the secretaries of party committees (party groups) at all levels to shoulder the responsibility of the first person in charge, and other members of the leadership team to effectively Assume “one post with two responsibilities”, let each party member and cadre exercise their due rights and fulfill their due responsibilities, so that powers and responsibilities are equal, failures must be questioned, pressure is transmitted layer by layer, responsibilities are interlinked, and management is effectively strengthened. The sense of responsibility and mission of the party governing the party consolidates and develops a good situation in which the whole party works together. Adhere to the integrity of the system, embody the requirements of system construction in the whole process of comprehensively and strictly governing the party, in all aspects and at all levels, take the party constitution as the foundation, and take democratic centralism as the core, constantly improve the system of intra-party laws and regulations, and strengthen the system of intra-party laws and regulations. Authoritative and executive power, use the system to promote the integration and linkage of the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and truly realize the system and rule the party.

It is the common responsibility of the entire party to improve the comprehensive and strict party governance system, and the party’s political, organizational, and institutional advantages must be fully utilized. It is necessary to deeply grasp the historical experience of the party’s self-revolution, especially the new experience of comprehensively and strictly governing the party since the 18th National Congress of the Party, based on the new situation and tasks, and under the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, improve the management of the party with its own responsibility and coordination. The responsibility structure of the party implements the overall requirements, strict tone, and governance concepts into the construction of a comprehensive and strict party governance system, and continuously improves the level of institutionalization, standardization, and scientificity, so that all tasks of comprehensive and strict party governance Good reflect the times, grasp the regularity, be creative, and provide political, ideological, and organizational guarantees for the healthy development of the party and the country.

※This is part of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s speech at the Second Plenary Session of the 20th Central Commission for Discipline Inspection on January 9, 2023.