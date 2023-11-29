Xi Jinping emphasized at the 10th collective study session of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee: Strengthening the construction of foreign-related legal systems to create favorable legal conditions and external environment – Guangzhou Municipal People’s Government Portal

In a recent gathering of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen the construction of foreign-related legal systems. The collective study session delved into the importance of creating favorable legal conditions and an external environment consistent with the requirements of high-quality development and high-level opening up.

The session was presided over by Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, who stressed that this endeavor is essential for comprehensively promoting the construction of a strong country and national rejuvenation through Chinese-style modernization. Additionally, it is an urgent task to promote high-level opening up to the outside world and respond to external risks and challenges.

Comrade Huang Huikang of Wuhan University provided an in-depth explanation of the issue and offered work suggestions. Members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee attentively listened to the explanation and engaged in discussions.

Xi Jinping delivered a significant speech following the explanation and discussion, emphasizing that the rule of law is crucial for social life and national governance. He highlighted the role of the foreign-related legal system in consolidating fundamentals, stabilizing expectations, and benefiting the long-term.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping pointed out that the foreign-related legal system is related to the comprehensive governance of the country according to the law and to the overall situation of China’s opening to the outside world and diplomatic work. It is also an important part of the socialist rule of law system with Chinese characteristics.

The importance of coordinating domestic and international affairs, development and security, and forward-looking thinking in the foreign-related legal work were emphasized by Xi Jinping. He stressed the need to adhere to legislation first and implement reforms, repeals, and interpretations simultaneously to form a systematic and complete system of foreign-related laws and regulations.

Additionally, Xi Jinping highlighted the need to actively safeguard the international order based on international law, participate in the reform and construction of the global governance system, and promote the rule of law in international relations. This is a part of the endeavor to build a community with a shared future for mankind.

In line with the rule of law, Xi Jinping underlined the importance of opening up to the outside world and promoting the construction of foreign-related rule of law in expanding opening up. This involves continuously consolidating the rule of law foundation for high-level opening up and improving the open and transparent foreign-related legal system.

In conclusion, Xi Jinping emphasized the need to strengthen professional talent training and team building, as well as to promote the concepts, propositions, and successful practices of foreign-related rule of law with Chinese characteristics. This will help showcase China’s image as a great country governed by the rule of law and a civilized country. Moreover, it will contribute to the creative transformation and innovative development of China’s excellent traditional legal culture.

