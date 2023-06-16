Sinan-gun, which produces 80% of domestic sea salt, “is not a bay salt shortage”… Full-scale shipment in July

▲ On the morning of the 14th, salt is empty on the salt shelf in a large supermarket in Dunsan-dong, Seo-gu, Daejeon. As the release of contaminated water from the Fukushima nuclear power plant is imminent, concerns about contamination of marine products are spreading among consumers, and salt hoarding, such as sea salt, has occurred. (yunhap news)

Shinan-gun, which accounts for 80% of the nation’s bay salt production, announced on the 16th that bay salt is not in short supply, and that it can be purchased at a reasonable price if full-fledged shipments begin in July.

Recently, as public anxiety grows over the ocean discharge of contaminated water from Japan’s Fukushima nuclear power plant, an atmosphere of bay salt buying is forming among individual consumers.

According to Jeollanam-do, Shinan-gun, and the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, Shinan-gun produces about 230,000 tons of bay salt every year, accounting for 80% of the national production. Sinan-gun produces sea salt from April to October every year, and this year, production decreased partially due to frequent rainfall in April and May, but it recovered to the previous year’s level due to favorable weather conditions from June, and full-fledged shipments are scheduled from July. there is.

Nonghyup is currently selling the remaining stock of 2021 and 2022, from which the guards have been removed for quality control, and is saturated by July due to a rush of orders and the circumstances of the logistics company. In addition, some agricultural cooperatives are unable to ship sea salt due to overlapping schedules of onion and garlic purchases, and the number of orders for bay salt is rapidly increasing due to the press reports of ‘sun-salt shortage’ that continues every day.

Lee Cheol-soon, president of the Producers Federation, said, “Consumers, don’t be disturbed by the media reports, and if the price of fresh salt is formed this year through full-fledged shipments in July, please purchase high-quality Sinan bay salt from the producing area at an appropriate price.” We urge you to refrain from purchasing sea salt that you cannot find.”

The Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries believes that the reason for the rise in the price of bay salt is that there are many rainy days rather than an increase in demand, so the production of bay salt has decreased and producers have adjusted shipments ahead of the rainy season.

In addition, although direct trade by individuals has increased, it is judged that there are no signs of bay salt hoarding at the processing and distribution industry level, as it accounts for 7-8% of the total trading volume.

In a daily briefing on the 15th, Song Sang-geun, vice minister of the Ministry of Maritime Affairs and Fisheries, said, “We believe that the increase in direct transactions by individuals is not enough to affect the overall supply and demand of bay salt and the price of production areas.” plan,” he said.