PEACEMINUSONE and Helinox Collaborate to Create Stylish Outdoor Furniture Series

PEACEMINUSONE, the prominent brand owned by South Korean superstar G-Dragon, has teamed up with Korean outdoor equipment brand Helinox to introduce a brand new series of outdoor tables and chairs.

The joint collaboration includes the launch of Chair One, Chair Two, and Table One Hard Top. These three outdoor equipment pieces are crafted using vibrant red tear-resistant fabric, featuring the iconic PEACEMINUSONE brand logo and an aluminum alloy frame. To add a touch of creativity, the items are adorned with G-Dragon’s classic daisy motif and a Helinox Glow-in-the-dark co-branded label embellished with the brand logo.

The PEACEMINUSONE Yuanwa is priced at ¥22,000 yen, making it an exciting investment for fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Those interested in securing their own unique piece from this collaboration should closely monitor its release and availability.

This venture portrays G-Dragon’s innovative approach towards expanding his brand’s reach into various markets and industries. By merging his artistic influence with an established outdoor equipment brand like Helinox, the musician-turned-fashion-icon aims to blend fashion, function, and style to create a distinctive line of outdoor furniture.

PEACEMINUSONE has become known for its eye-catching and artistic designs since its inception in 2016. Its association with global brands such as Nike and Ambush has only helped solidify its position in the contemporary fashion scene.

The collaboration with Helinox marks a significant step for both brands as they venture into the outdoor lifestyle genre. With G-Dragon’s immense popularity and the reputation of Helinox for creating high-quality outdoor equipment, this collaboration is expected to be a hit among fans and outdoor enthusiasts who seek a touch of style and uniqueness in their outdoor experiences.

Fans and followers of G-Dragon and outdoor enthusiasts are eagerly awaiting the release of the PEACEMINUSONE x Helinox collaboration. This partnership is set to redefine outdoor furniture by incorporating G-Dragon’s iconic design elements and Helinox’s expertise in creating durable and functional equipment.

Keep an eye out for the release date and availability of the PEACEMINUSONE x Helinox outdoor table and chair series, as they are expected to fly off the shelves quickly. This unique collaboration is bound to elevate the outdoor experience to a whole new level with its standout design and functionality.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

