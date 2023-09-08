Xi Jinping Stresses Strategic Positioning and High-Quality Development in Heilongjiang during Inspection

Xi Jinping Emphasizes Strategic Positioning and High-Quality Development in Heilongjiang

During his inspection in Heilongjiang, Xi Jinping, General Secretary of the CPC Central Committee, President of the State, and Chairman of the Central Military Commission, highlighted the importance of firmly grasping the strategic positioning in the overall development of the country. He stressed the primary task of promoting high-quality development and implementing the Party Central Committee’s decision-making and deployment on revitalizing Northeast China.

Xi Jinping called for making use of Heilongjiang’s strengths to transform resource advantages, ecological advantages, scientific research advantages, industrial advantages, and location advantages into new momentum and advantages for development. He emphasized the need to build and strengthen key bases for commodity grain production, heavy equipment manufacturing, energy and raw materials, ecological security, and opening up to the north. He also highlighted the importance of safeguarding national defense security, food security, ecological security, energy security, and industrial security.

From September 6 to 8, Xi Jinping, accompanied by Heilongjiang Provincial Party Committee Secretary Xu Qin and Provincial Governor Liang Huiling, conducted in-depth research in various areas, including forest farms, rural areas, and universities. He also visited the post-disaster recovery and reconstruction sites to express condolences to the victims.

During his visit to Mohe City in the Greater Khingan Mountains, Xi Jinping inspected the natural forest area of the Mohe Forest Farm. He emphasized the equal importance of afforestation and forest protection, highlighting the need to prevent problems before they occur and not let the achievements of decades or centuries be ruined in a day.

Furthermore, Xi Jinping visited the Arctic Village in Mohe City and had a cordial conversation with local villagers. He praised the development of tourism as an important focus in promoting high-quality development and emphasized the importance of protecting the Daxinganling forests to attract tourists. He urged the local party committee and government to provide policy support for developing both the forest economy and tourism industries to ensure a steady income for the villagers.

In Longwangmiao Village, Laojieji Township, Harbin, which was hit by floods, Xi Jinping inspected the damage to rice crops and the reconstruction of flood-damaged houses. He expressed his concern for the affected residents and emphasized the need to provide necessary support for their recovery.

During his interactions with the local people, Xi Jinping encouraged them to work together towards a better countryside, stronger ecological protection, improved living standards, and the realization of Chinese-style modernization.

Overall, Xi Jinping’s inspection in Heilongjiang emphasized the importance of strategic positioning and high-quality development in the province. His visit highlighted the need to utilize Heilongjiang’s advantages for comprehensive revitalization and to proactively address challenges in various sectors, such as agriculture, industry, tourism, and disaster recovery.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

