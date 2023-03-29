In the 5020 PERFORMING SOUND series, which was initiated by Kunstraum Fünfzigzwanzig and Martin Loecker, artists present their works from the fields of music, sound and performance. An exploration of stylistic and sonic interferences.

Presented this time on April 24th Windtal (aka Jakob Vasak) his new EP “Impermanence”, where field recordings recorded in Iceland merge into a unique mixture of acoustic and organic sounds. Kidnapped with skillfully misused instruments Windtal into a world that is as intimate as it is brute. In this way, sounds are created that express the impermanence of life primarily in their contrasts, but also address everyday changes and global insecurities. Jakob Vasak also witnessed the harmless but spectacular eruption of the Fagradalsfjall volcano during his stay in Iceland in the summer of 2022. The result was, among other things, the track “Hraun” (Icelandic for “Lava”), a unique sound structure, supported by the brittle urgency of a harmonium.

“Impermanence” is a musical exploration of a life of change and uncertainty and an attempt to find an inner home in constant change. Wvoice also works as a film composer in Berlin, Reykjavik and Salzburg with established artists such as Sam Slater, Valgeir Sigurdsson and Walter Mair.

There will also be a live performance by FÅGELLE´s (aka Klara Andersson/SWE). Her concerts and sound performances move between intimate, harmonious vocal passages, interspersed with pulsating disturbances and almost orchestral arcs of suspense, which she creates with her electric guitar. On her album “Den svenska vreden”, which was released at the end of January, she explores feelings of isolation and anger in collage-like soundscapes. She juxtaposes lyrical songwriting and disruptive experiments in complex facets.

Jakob Vasak aka Windtal im mica-Interview

PERFORMING SOUND #37: IMMERSE!

Sat, 04/22/2023 – 8:30 p.m

ARGE Kultur Salzburg

Ulrike-Gschwandtner-Strasse 5

5020 Salzburg

