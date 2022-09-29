The North American innovative shoe brand that has just landed in the mainland market, from People Footwear, has joined hands with the fashion and trend buyer CANAL STREET to launch a two-week limited pop-up program. Rooted in the Pacific Northwest, People Footwear, adhering to the brand spirit of “FOR THE PEOPLE”, launches high-quality shoes suitable for all-city urban life every season, so that urban shoes for morning exercise, day work and night entertainment can be worn. People are always accompanied by Lightweight People Footwear. This pop-up store also continues this concept as the design inspiration. During the day, it is a graffiti park full of youthful vitality. At night, it transforms into a gathering place for fashionable people, creating an adult-only playground from day to night.

People Footwear is committed to becoming a trend-leading, design-oriented high-performance lifestyle brand. Its product line spans street trends, lifestyle and outdoor sports, and uses innovative materials and techniques to produce comfortable, lightweight and environmentally friendly pure Vegetarian concept casual shoes. Keeping up with the trend of wearing sandals and slippers, among them, the fashionable and easy-to-wear Lennon Chiller “hug shoes” have become the new favorite of many fashionistas with their urban functional appearance and simple neutral colors. “Hugging Shoes” chooses nylon webbing with velvet inner upper, which has both breathability and thermal insulation. The dual-density design of the shoes is comfortable and the sole is durable. You can feel the tightness of the covered wearing as soon as you put on your feet. , is the comfortable experience of your feet being “hugged” in an instant.

In addition, outdoor sports shoes such as the classic casual shoes Phillips, the Rio and Senna, which are suitable for both water and land, will also be displayed and sold at the pop-up store at the same time.

The People Footwear Pop-Up pop-up store has opened at CANAL STREET until October 8, 2022. In addition to the photo punch-in device and the try-on experience, there are also Tmall self-service purchases, scan code to receive coupons and Surprise interactive gifts such as waterproof shoe bags will be given after consumption. Friends who are interested in Shanghai during this period may wish to take time to find out!

People Footwear Pop-Up Pop-Up Store

Time: 2022/9/27-2022/10/8

Venue: CANAL STREET, 2F, Kennedy Street, No. 163, Xinle Road, Xuhui District, Shanghai