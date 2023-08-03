Pérez Algaba case: the businessman’s girlfriend testified and handed over her cell phone for investigators’ expert opinions

The girlfriend of Fernando Perez Algabathe businessman who was found inside a suitcase in a stream in the Buenos Aires town of Ingeniero Budge, testified as a witness and provided his cell phone. The investigators hope to obtain new data from this device and from two others belonging to the victim to reconstruct what her last movements were before the crime.

According to information from Telam, The woman was summoned to testify on Tuesday, August 1, before the investigators at the Lomas de Zamora Departmental Delegation of Investigators in the framework of the case for the murder of Fernando “Lechuga” Pérez Algaba, 41, who is being carried out by the head from the Functional Instruction Unit 3 of that district, Marcelo Domínguez.

The father of Pérez Algaba’s girlfriend is in prison for a cause related to drug trafficking

The spokesmen said that the girlfriend of “Lechuga”, with whom he did not live, is the daughter of a man who is being held in the framework of a drug trafficking case that is being processed in federal court 2 of Morón, in charge of Judge Jorge Rodríguez, in which Pérez Algaba is mentioned on several occasions, although he was never charged.

Is about Esteban Fernando Tulli, who has been prosecuted with preventive detention since November 22 of last year, accused of being an organizer and financier of a gang dedicated to drug trafficking, and an embargo of 20 million pesos was blocked.

In Tulli’s indictment, Judge Rodríguez mentions the statements made by some of the defendants in their inquiries, who say they know Pérez Algaba since he had a dealership called “Pequeños Automotores” in Lomas de Zamora and that, later, he had another simultaneously in Ramos Mejía called “Hummer Motors”, whose objective was to sell only high-end cars.

“I break his head”: a new audio of the dismembered businessman was released in which he threatens a debtor

Expert reports on a computer and a tablet of the businessman in search of information

In search of more data to clarify the murder of the businessman, the investigations began this Wednesday, August 2 with opening two electronic devices that were owned by the victimwho after the pandemic had turned to the cryptocurrency business that led him to contract numerous debts,

The businessman’s MacBook Pro computer and Ipad, both from the Apple company, were kidnapped from the apartment he rented temporarily in Olazábal at 1600 in the town of Ituzaingó, where he planned to stay until July 19, one day after his disappearance, when he planned to travel to Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The analysis of this information will be carried out by specialists from the Forensic Computer Laboratory of the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the City of Buenos Aires, after the expertise could not be carried out in the Argentine Federal Police (PFA) for technical reasons.

The detectives will search, both in these devices and in that of the victim’s partner, clues that allow establishing the motive for the crime and the businessman’s movements before he was assassinated with two bullets in the back, dismembered and thrown in a suitcase and a backpack to Arroyo del Rey, from Ingeniero Budge, where his remains were found between July 22 and 24.

Pérez Algaba case: what is known about his last hours and his murder

From the autopsy carried out on the body, it emerged that Pérez Algaba was executed with two shots in the back and that he was dismembered after his death.

The man, as far as is known, met between 5:30 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, July 18, with two former partners and former friends in a field in the General Rodríguez area, a place where his cell phone also records his last movement at that time. .

Those who attended his meeting were his former friend Nahuel Vargas and Maximiliano Pilepich, a man linked to the construction industry who had lent him the white Range Rover truck that the victim used to travel in recent days.

It was Pilepich who, last Friday, almost a week after the discovery of the remains of “Lechuga”, handed over the shot to the DDI police in Lomas de Zamora, who collected some traces of its interior to be analyzed.

These two men, when testifying days ago as witnesses before prosecutor Domínguez, admitted having met with Pérez Algaba to finish paying off a debt of $150,000 that they had with him.

The dismembered businessman had 200 messages with threats and debts of more than 3 million dollars

As stated telam Based on their testimonies, “Lechuga” went aboard the truck to General Rodríguez, where he met Vargas and Pilepich, who were waiting for him in another car.

There, Pérez Algaba would have received 60,000 dollars of that debt -the other 90,000 had already been paid at a Castelar notary’s office- and, after that, he returned the truck to Pilepich, who withdrew with Vargas from the place, one in each vehicle.

According to his story, the businessman remained in the place waiting for someone to pick him up. For the investigators, what happened next is the great enigma of the story of Vargas and Pilepich, who last February had denounced “Lechuga” for threats after an altercation.

That was the last time that Pérez Algaba was seen alive and that his cell phone was activated, the spokesmen added, who nevertheless clarified that various procedures still had to be carried out and that they did not have sufficient evidence to allow new arrests to be made in the case. , beyond that of the trans woman arrested for being the owner of the suitcase in which the dismembered body of the businessman was found.

For the next few days, the detectives in the case await the results of two samples taken from the Range Rover truck, after it was ruled out by an expert opinion that the stains found on a jacket were blood, and from a T-shirt belonging to the only one arrested in the case. , Alma Nicol Chamorro, accused of being a secondary participant in the crime.

