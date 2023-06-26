Home » Petition: Social security for artists – mica
In view of the high number of atypical employees in the art and culture sector, SPÖ MP Gabriele Heinisch-Hosek suggests adjustments to the social security system in order to guarantee social security for artists and cultural workers and to protect them from poverty in old age.

The petition – which is based on a position paper by a “solidarity working group” of those affected – calls for the establishment of a working group and the development of a catalog of measures to involve employees in all parts of compulsory insurance and for easier access to unemployment insurance. Self-employed in this field should not be equated with companies and referred to as “solo self-employed”. You should be able to get sick pay from the 4th day, because sick leave would lead to a 100% loss of income and a threat to your livelihood, say the supporters. The proposals also include the establishment of a multilingual ombudsman for art and culture at the social security institution for the self-employed.

