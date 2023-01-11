ROME – 2023 for the Peugeot brand will be the year of full electrification of the range and as early as the first half of the year all models will be available with one or more electrified engines, in particular the 3008 and 5008 SUVs in an unprecedented hybrid version.





The debut of the brand in its new green guise will take place on the occasion of the Brussels salon, scheduled at the Palais du Heysel from 13 to 22 January next. Queen of the stand will be the new Peugeot 408, the first model of its kind both in the history of the lion house and in the current automotive market and in the running for the “Car of the Year 2023” award. Its aerodynamic profile and its electrified engines are focused on efficiency and the offer, in addition to the 130 HP 1.2 PureTech petrol unit, includes two plug-in hybrid versions of 180 and 225 HP, while a version will soon be launched 100% electric.

The lithium-ion battery of the two plug-in hybrid versions has a capacity of 12.4 kWh and a power of 102 kW and two types of charger are available on board: a single-phase 3.7 kW charger is standard, and the 7.4 kW single-phase charger can be requested as an option. Also present was the e-208 which benefited from an important technological evolution with the adoption of the engine of the new e-308 with a 15% increase in power, going from 136 HP to 156 HP. The work to optimize efficiency then reduces the average energy consumption to 14.6 kW/h (e-208 GT), allowing for an increase in range of 10.5% (+ 38 km), to reach at 398 km (e-208 GT).

It should be noted that at the end of 2021, the e-208 had already been optimized and had reached a range of 363 km, with an increase of 23 km compared to the first version of 2019. Since its launch therefore, thanks to these two successive evolutions, the autonomy increased by 17.65% while consumption decreased by 15%.





Space then for the 308 SW, offered with different types of engines: plug-in hybrid (Hybrid 225 e-EAT8, Hybrid 180 e-EAT8), petrol (PureTech 130 with manual or automatic gearbox EAT8) and Diesel (BlueHDi 130 EAT8). There will also be the 508 Sport Engineered, high performance sedan and SW, equipped with plug-in hybrid technology and the result of the skills of Peugeot Sport engineers who have also made it possible to give life to the 9X8, a new generation high performance hybrid hypercar.

Alongside these flagship cars, the Peugeot stand at the Brussels Motor Show will host other electrified models such as the e-2008 SUV, 100% electric and 3008 plug-in hybrid, the 308 5p and the Peugeot e-Expert commercial vehicle. “The Brussels Motor Show is an unmissable appointment for Peugeot: coinciding with its 100th edition, it is the first international appointment of the year and brings together almost all the car manufacturers – underlined Linda Jackson, CEO of Peugeot – After having unveiled Peugeot Inception Concept, which presents our vision for the future of the brand for 2025 – 2030, we are proud to present all of our electrified models to the public in Brussels. This show inaugurates our technological offer and underlines our ambition to make Peugeot the leading brand of 100% electric models”.





In short, with its new strategy, Peugeot will offer users the “e-choice”, i.e. the widest electrified range in Europe, ranging from electric bicycles to commercial vehicles, via e-scooters and cars. A further step towards its goal in Europe which is to sell all models in its range in a 100% electric version starting from 2030.