Death Crust the brutal way: Founded in 2016 by Leif (vocals, ex- DEW-SCENTED), Marc-Andree (drums, weak aside, ex- DEW-SCENTED), Philipp (guitars, ex- ERODED) and Arne (guitars, WEAK ASIDE), the first mini-CD release “First Commandment” quickly followed for PHANTOM CORPORATION , recorded at Beatpoint Studio Krefeld and equipped with a cover artwork by Michel “Away” Langevin (VOIVOD).

Voices from the Darkside about the debut:

„Crossing the genre boundaries of old school death metal, thrash, punk and hardcore, this brutal bastard is a real wrecking ball, rounded off by extremely cool and professional songwriting. […] The guys put a lot of passion and ideas into their songs. […] Brutal, honest and with a lot of passion.”

In 2017 the 7 inch “Cause and Effect” was released on Affront Records, in 2018 the split 7 inch “Belligerent Powers” with the German death metal band Slaughterday on Bastardized Recordings. Both releases once again impressively emphasized the musical intersection of the band: desert crust, combined with the precision of thrash metal and a decent portion of death metal groove. In addition, “First Commandment” was released on 12″ vinyl by the Ruhrpott label FTWCTP Records and the Colombian label Trauma Records took over the South American version of the CD release. In 2022 the split 12″/CD “Banner Of Hatred” with the Swedish death metallers Harrowed was released on Supreme Chaos Records. Bassist Bass-T decided to leave the same year after subsequent recordings for PHANTOM CORPORATION’s debut album and he was replaced by Ulf (live member of Slaughterday) on bass.

In addition to good feedback from the core of the scene, the corporation – supplemented live by the way with Exumer/The Very End guitarist Marc – was also able to perform at selected festivals (Bloodshed, Ruhrpott Metal Meeting, Metal Bash, Obscene Extreme, Tombstoned Fest, etc.) and club shows, gain a solid reputation with Trap Them, Venom Prison, Voivod, Asphyx, Midnight, Disbelief, Sadistic Intent, Wiegedood and Krisiun, among others.

On June 23, 2023, PHANTOM CORPORATION will release their debut album “Fallout ‘ on Supreme Chaos Records, unleashing their very own version of Death Crust on an album length for the first time.

The band on “Fallout”:

“So here it is at last, the debut album from PHANTOM CORPORATION. “Fallout” is the successor to the “Banner Of Hatred” mini-album/split release from last year and was also created in 2021/2022 under special or difficult conditions. We are all the happier with the final overall result, which we once again created together with Jörg Uken in the Soundlodge Recording facilities and will release on June 23, 2023 via Supreme Chaos Records. “Fallout” contains 11 uncompromising yet always dynamic tracks, some of which we were allowed to tease live.

Play loud!“

PHANTOM CORPORATION – „Fallout” (35:56)

Tracklist:



Dead Inside (02:55) Left To Fate (03:36) Gridlock (04:16) Alongside Hell (02:14) Vortex Of Torment (04:25)

Terminal Darkness (01:06) Spiritual Arsonists (03:28) No Tomorrow (03:03) The Echoes Of Doom (03:14) Excessive Force (03:08) Fire And Fury (04:24)

„Fallout“ Formate:

Jewelcase CD

DigiPak CD (ltd. 250x)

Black Tape (ltd. 100x)

Black LP (ltd. 300x)

Transparent Red LP (ltd. 100x)

Fire LP (ltd. 100x)

PHANTOM CORPORATION – Live 2023:

SA 15.04.2023 Hamburg (Germany) – MS Stubnitz / Quayside Death Strike Festival 3

28.-29.07.2023 Freißenbüttel (Germany) – Burning Q Open Air Festival

04.-05.08.2023 Röbel / Müritz (Germany) – Alte Heimat / Fuck The Commerce Festival

04.-05.08.2023 Dortmund (Germany) – Junkyard / Dortmund Deathfest

And more shows to be announced soon…

Band-Links:

