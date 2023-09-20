Pharrell Williams Collaborates with Moncler for New Urban Outdoor Collection

Moncler Teams Up with Pharrell Williams for New Urban Outdoor Collection

August 27, 2021

In a groundbreaking collaboration, luxury outerwear brand Moncler has joined forces with music mogul and fashion enthusiast Pharrell Williams to create a new urban ready-to-wear series. Following the release of a joint series trailer with Billionaire Boys Club earlier this month, Moncler is now adding another exciting partnership to its repertoire.

The new series, which draws inspiration from the concept of glamping, aims to cater to outdoor athletes and urban adventurers alike. This innovative collection includes a range of three-dimensional geometric down jackets, diamond quilted vests, and outdoor trousers that can be easily transformed into shorts through zippers. Furthermore, a poncho that doubles as a picnic blanket, turtleneck sweaters, bucket hats, hoodies, sweatshirts, and t-shirts complete the lineup.

Pharrell Williams, the brains behind this collaboration, understands the importance of functionality and style when it comes to outdoor wear. The joint series showcases his unique vision of blending the urban and rural, creating a seamless fusion of city chic and countryside practicality. Military green, dark brown, gray, black, and white dominate the color palette, adding depth and sophistication to the collection.

With this new collaboration, Moncler continues to push boundaries and expand its offerings to cater to a diverse range of fashion enthusiasts. Known for its high-quality outerwear, Moncler has become a go-to brand for those seeking luxury and performance in their outdoor attire. The addition of Pharrell Williams’ creative touch only enhances the brand’s reputation as an innovative force in the fashion industry.

The urban ready-to-wear series with Pharrell Williams will be available in Moncler stores and select retailers worldwide starting next month. Fashion-forward individuals can expect to find a unique blend of style and functionality, perfect for any urban adventure or outdoor escapade.

Moncler’s collaboration with Pharrell Williams promises to inspire individuals to embrace the great outdoors without compromising their personal style. This collection is set to make a bold statement in the urban fashion scene, redefining the boundaries of what outdoor wear can look like.

