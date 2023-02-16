Louis Vuitton said it has hired music producer and streetwear entrepreneur Pharrell Williams as its menswear creative director.

Williams, 49, succeeds Virgil Abloh, who died in November 2021. Abloh was the first African-American to be appointed chief designer by a European luxury house, and Williams is now the second. A native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, Williams rose to prominence in the late ’90s as part of the hip-hop duo Neptunes.

Louis Vuitton said in a statement that Williams’ first collection will be presented at Men’s Fashion Week in Paris in June.

