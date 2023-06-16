Photos: Valentino returns to Milan Men’s Fashion Week after three years | Milan Fashion Week | The Epoch Times

On June 16, 2023, Valentino fashion designer and creative director Pierpaolo Piccioli (Pierpaolo Piccioli) walked on the runway of the 2024 Spring/Summer Men’s Milan Fashion Week held in Milan, Italy. He was in the Valentino 2024 Spring/Summer fashion The show thanked the audience for their applause. (Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

[The Epoch Times, June 17, 2023](Reported by Epoch Times reporter Mu Qing) On June 16, after three years of joint release of men’s and women’s wear, Valentino officially returned to Milan Men’s Wear Week to create men’s exclusive fashion show stage.

This release show is named “Valentino The Narratives”, at 2:00 pm Central European Time on the 16th atUniversity of Milan (University of Milan）举办。

The combination of men’s and women’s clothing shows often focuses more on women’s clothing. Foreign media “Women’s Wear Daily” (women’s wear daily) reported that Valentino (2022) brand men’s clothing sales will account for 14% of sales, and CEO Jacopo Venturini (Jacopo Venturini) sees it as an important business that cannot be ignored. business opportunities. Therefore, it decided to cancel the old model of joint release of men’s and women’s clothing, and decided to follow the example of other fashion brands and adopt a new system of separate release of men’s and women’s clothing.

From the appointment of Suga (Min Yoongi), a member of BTS’s BTS, the brand’s latest ambassador this year, it can be seen that the brand is determined to actively improve the status of men’s wear, including Gucci, Versace, Givenchy and other brands. Maintaining separate releases for men’s and women’s clothing aims to help brand men’s clothing to have a clearer positioning in the market.

Valentino has 75 directly-operated stores around the world, of which 25 boutiques operate men’s clothing series in the form of shop-in-shop. Next year, it will expand the men’s clothing sales market in cities such as Paris, Shanghai, Nagoya, Wuhan and New York.

