Physiognomy | The relationship between nose and wealth——the secret of Ma Yun Dafu_Woman_Guangdong_Wanve

Original Title: Physiognomy | The Relationship Between Nose and Wealth – The Secret of Jack Ma’s Great Fortune

The Palace of Wealth is the nose, the nose should be fleshy, round and suspending gallbladder is the best, you usually pay more attention to observation, many bosses do well, they all have big noses.

There is a saying in physiognomy: the little rich look at the nose, and the rich look at the eyes. To be as rich as Jack Ma, one must have bright eyes and glowing eyes, which cannot be reached with just a big nose.

Earlier I posted a photo of Wang Baoqiang. In addition to having a pair of protruding ears, Baoqiang also has bright eyes, so he can become a star from an extra. The round nose of a female classmate represents Wangfu, and the girl ordered Wangfu to look at two places, one is a big nose, and the other is a plump Zhongerfu, both of which belong to Wangfu.

Women in Guangdong have big noses but low nose bridges. They do housework well at home and don’t cause trouble to their husbands, which is also a kind of Wangfu.

Women in the north have a lot of things to do, and they always scold their husbands. This should be learned from women in Guangdong and Fujian.

The women in Hunan are very powerful. Many Hunan girls in Guangdong are doing very well in business, and their eyes are very bright.

Men in Jiangsu and Zhejiang have more delicate facial features, and they like to do business with their brains.

People in Sichuan have very thick eyebrows, they value friendship, but they are also greedy for pleasure, so people in Bashu love to play.

Shandong people have read a lot since ancient times, and they can blow their mouths. When they went to the Northeast, they had nothing to do in winter and could only brag together for fun, and they developed a pair of good mouths.

Women in Guangxi also have low nose bridges, but their noses are not as fleshy as women in Guangdong. Therefore, the living standards of Guangdong and Guangxi have been very different since ancient times.

The people of Shaanxi are full of life, hard-working, and the old Qin people have a lot of ideological genetic inheritance. It is the only province in the northwest that has produced many celebrities.

People in Henan are big-faced, they love to communicate, because the population base is large, and the country does not pay much attention to the economic development of Henan, so many people go out to make a living. In the early days, they were doing small business in the streets. The whole society is in the stage of M-shaped pursuit. People in small businesses can do small things that are short of money. Henan people have a large population base for small businesses, so word-of-mouth is the most widely spread. After the post-80s generation became the main force in society, Henan’s reputation improved.

The above is an article “Feng Shui Written on the Face” in Tianya Forum. You can download and see

Original author: Zen Haishangtong

Original full PDF (direct access): guagua22.topReturn to Sohu to see more

Editor: