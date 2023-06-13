Home » Part of interstate collapsed in U.S. fuel tanker accident, road reconstruction expected to take months – yqqlm
World

Part of interstate collapsed in U.S. fuel tanker accident, road reconstruction expected to take months – yqqlm

by admin

Part of interstate collapsed in U.S. tanker accident, road reconstruction expected to take months

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-06-14 02:37

CCTV news client recently, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, a fuel tank truck carrying more than 30,000 liters of gasoline caught fire and exploded, triggering the collapse of an interstate highway section. According to US media reports, on the 12th, the body of a victim was found on the collapsed section of the road.

The family of the driver of the exploded fuel tanker said the body found was that of the driver. But the local medical examiner’s office said the remains were still being identified.

At present, the tanker truck has been removed from the scene of the accident, and relevant departments are cleaning up the damaged road section. Most of the collapsed road has been demolished and the structurally weak southbound section is being demolished, local officials said. In the next four to five days, relevant departments will completely demolish the damaged road, and it is expected that the reconstruction of the road will take several months.

On the 11th, a fuel tanker caught fire under a bridge on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then part of the road collapsed. Local officials said that the road where the incident occurred usually has about 160,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the busiest roads in Pennsylvania.

(Original title: American tanker accident caused part of the interstate highway to collapse and road reconstruction is expected to take months)

You may also like

Verona, falls into the pool: 3-year-old boy dies

Average exchange rate of the euro 14 June...

Japan, shooting in a military polygon: three injured

Putin: “Precision weapons and drones are in short...

Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

Wagner will no longer fight in Ukraine |...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 14 June 2023 | Vremenska...

Flavia Franzoni, wife and great adviser to Romano...

The toothache made me sleepless all night!Biden undergoes...

Dinner for Frattesi, Inter ready to offer Mulattieri:...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy