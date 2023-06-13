Part of interstate collapsed in U.S. fuel tanker accident, road reconstruction expected to take months – yqqlm

Part of interstate collapsed in U.S. tanker accident, road reconstruction expected to take months

CCTV news client recently, near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA, a fuel tank truck carrying more than 30,000 liters of gasoline caught fire and exploded, triggering the collapse of an interstate highway section. According to US media reports, on the 12th, the body of a victim was found on the collapsed section of the road.

The family of the driver of the exploded fuel tanker said the body found was that of the driver. But the local medical examiner’s office said the remains were still being identified.

At present, the tanker truck has been removed from the scene of the accident, and relevant departments are cleaning up the damaged road section. Most of the collapsed road has been demolished and the structurally weak southbound section is being demolished, local officials said. In the next four to five days, relevant departments will completely demolish the damaged road, and it is expected that the reconstruction of the road will take several months.

On the 11th, a fuel tanker caught fire under a bridge on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and then part of the road collapsed. Local officials said that the road where the incident occurred usually has about 160,000 vehicles per day, making it one of the busiest roads in Pennsylvania.