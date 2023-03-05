were last year Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs hot as frying fat when it finally went back to the studio. With a fresh wind in songwriting, the matter was approached in a much darker way. But that didn’t have anything to do with world events, as it was and is the case with so many other bands – they were simply in the mood for dark heaviness, which at times even reminds of ancestors like Black Sabbath. Accordingly falls „Land Of Sleeper“ a bit out of the ordinary yet typical of the Newcastle-upon-Tyne quintet.

A song like “Terror’s Pillow” makes it very clear very quickly where the journey is going. The tempo is reduced as far as possible, instead an angry, almost monumental rumble of thunder rules, which goes through bones and bones within seconds. Stoner-Sludge and Doom take matters into their own hands, and Matt Baty sounds really pissed off. One wallows in emotional heaviness while skyscrapers collapse all around. A short, crisp song in between like “Mr Medicine” is just right. In less than 150 seconds, the sevenfold pigs rattle through, almost punky and at the same time driven by familiar psychedelic influences.

That’s how you dismantle yourself with growing enthusiasm, and that suits Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs well. “Big Rig” is one of the longest highlights of the new album, it sheds its skin several times and occasionally puts in the turbo. The game with varying tempo, with endless instrumental gimmicks as well as the Prog and Psych elements started from earlier records comes well. The hoarse, almost roaring screams in the quasi-chorus of “Ball Lightning” pierce through your bones, accompanied by increasing alienation and distortion for days. The opening “Ultimate Hammer”, which almost falls into the budget with the door in the house, does not want to go unmentioned. The Brits threw up while the arrangement visibly sucked and practiced the endless search for meaning.

Without completely saying goodbye to familiar sounds, Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs Pigs tread exciting fresh paths. The increasing shift of their own sound in the direction of heaviness and anxiety reveals a higher sludge share, which, however, fits perfectly with the well-known sound. This evolution without revolution allows “Land Of Sleeper” to mutate into the next delicacy from a pig house. Thick riffs, complete confusion and brute intensity take no prisoners in the best sense of the word.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 02/17/2023

Available through: Rocket Recordings (Cargo Records)

Website: www.pigsx7.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/PigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigsPigs

