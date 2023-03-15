Learn about the predictions and what the horoscope holds for Pisces this Wednesday, March 15, 2023 in matters of health, love and money.

Fish he is understanding, compassionate and impressionable. Since he has a high degree of sensitivity, we must be careful not to hurt his susceptibility. Pisces need containment to feel safe: this helps them relax and trust. He needs to believe in something higher, he is empathetic with his environment, he feels love and compassion for all beings on earth, he has a great flow of imagination but, sometimes, he lacks a little will. We can share with him good art, good food and good wine, he has a lot to teach us.

Start a new stage in your life. Changes in the environment will affect you even if you don’t want to. Open your mind and heart.

Take advantage of the energies of this day to think about the changes you want to make in your life, and the way you want to make them.

You will feel that you are controlled all the time. You must take it easy and let others see that there is nothing to worry about.

Your impulsiveness could play a trick on you. If you are not sure about the next step, consult a specialist.

Pisces is the last sign of the zodiac.. Its element is water, just like Cancer and Scorpio. People born between February 20 and March 20 belong to the sign of Pisces.