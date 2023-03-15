SELECTION. –

The president of the Ecuadorian Football Federation (FEF) welcomed Félix Sánchez Bas, the new technical director of the Tri, and said that “no legacy from the previous cycle remained.”

Francisco Egas, president of the FEF, during a press conference in Quito, on September 7, 2022. / First ec

The arrival of Félix Sánchez Bas to the Ecuadorian team represents a new beginning for the FEF. According to Francisco Egas, it was necessary to “change the paradigm” with respect to the previous process, led by Gustavo Alfaro. “We did not want what happened a few months ago to happen again, when the previous cycle of the National Team ended. It was turning around and seeing that, after the World Cup, the house had been left empty,” said the manager, who was in Rwanda for a FIFA congress.

According to Egas, after Qatar “we had left almost no inheritance in the National Team, we did not have a trained coach in our ranks, there was no structure in inferiors, we did not have a philosophy”.

For this reason, Ecuafútbol chose Sánchez Bas to assume command of the Tri. “We needed a profile for a future project, that can not only accompany, but also lead with their knowledge.” The president of the FEF added that, to choose the new DT, “it would have been easier to carry out a survey and see who wins, but we have made courageous decisions, and the difficult road ahead will become easier.” Sánchez Bas was officially presented this Monday, March 13, at the Casa de la Selección. The coach must submit the list of players as soon as possible for the next FIFA Date in March, where Ecuador will play two friendlies against Australia. / Scoops ec