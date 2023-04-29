PLAINRIDE

Plainride

(Blues Rock | Hard Rock) Label: Ripple Music

Format: (LP)

Release: 28.04.2023

PLAINRIDE, the three-piece band from Cologne are releasing their third studio production with their Selftitled album. With heavy guitars, acoustic guitars, groovy bass lines and pounding drums, they make the earth shake. For this work, they also brought in reinforcements for the different numbers. The keyboards, the saxophone and the trombones provide an extra kick and deliver additional groove and a varied and broad sound experience.

Fire In The Sky

It starts with the funky wah pedal, a distorted rhythm guitar by Max Rebel and smooth hi-hat hits by Florian “FJ”, before the brass section kicks in and the distortion guitars step on the gas. In the first stanza there is also the first short break, which we will encounter at the same point in the second stanza. It all grooves guitar, bass and drums before we get into the first chorus of “Fire In The Sky”. It goes on smoothly, PLAINRIDE pay attention to the small details, when it comes to the line “Fist full of Sticks” we actually hear the drum sticks in the foreground. Another well-placed break that briefly changes the beat and then right back into the main groove. The horns kick in again, a cowbell comes along, and the wah guitar comes through again and of course there’s a rhythm change in the solo part – what a start to the album.

For the second song “Hello, Operator” – Ladies & Gentlemen – everyone clap, it goes on with Classic Blues Rock, beautifully executed. In the chorus I kind of have to start with the vocals and the heaviness of the guitars CLUTCH think. I don’t think there is more to say about it.

There are no limits, both thematically and musically. The fourth song “SOTU” – Secrets Of The Universe – continues with blues rock, but in the background a clean rhythm guitar soon mixes in unobtrusively and gives us a SKA/Reggea beat. After the second chorus, in the bridge, there’s even rapping with a dark “Devil’s Voice” effect on the vocals. But watch out, that wasn’t the bridge at all, because it builds up again instrumentally and with screams and suddenly we take a completely different turn. Caribbean reggae and bongos, the “radio station” gets a little tweaked and we’re into the third and final chorus.

With “Wanderer” the guys from Cologne also show us their soulful side. The vocals are in the foreground and Max Rebel shows what he’s got and a slightly distorted rhythm guitar grooves and plucks along. Only in the middle of the song do the drums kick in and the heavy guitars are back. Of course, a solid guitar solo shouldn’t be missing in the finale.

Definitely something for nerds too

Every single song is absolutely mature, brilliantly arranged and actually deserves its own short review – a big compliment at this point to the sound engineers from the Lipaka studios. Maybe at the end; with “SOTU” the guys already make it clear to us that they are interested in the wonders of the universe, but as a little nerd I have to point out the song “Hour Of The Mûmakil”. Quite apart from the fact that the lead guitar and Florian “FJ” on the drums really rock and groove like crazy – for all those who don’t know, the Mûmakil is a creature from “The Lord of the Rings”. It is the creature with six tusks that looks like a giant elephant.

A must for all modern blues rock fans. I’m not promising you too much when I say you will definitely enjoy this album with a big grin. I’m looking forward to seeing the guys at the ((szene)) in Vienna on May 17th.

Tracklist „Plainride“:

1. Fire In The Sky

2. Hello, Operator

3. You Wanna

4. S.O.T.U

5. Wanderer

6. Siebengebirge

7. Ritual

8. Shepherd

9. Hour Of The Mûmakil

10. The Lillies

Total playing time: 40:33

Band-Links:

PLAINRIDE – Plainride LineUp: Max Rebel – Vocals & Guitar Florian “FJ” – dangling – drums Bob Vogston – Guitar & Bass Guitar Dario Schattel – bass guitar Lorenz Hirsch – Saxophone Patrick Embgenbroich – Trambone Andreas Theobald – Organ 9 … Buy on Amazon

{“@context”: “http://schema.org/”,

“@type”: “Organization”,

“name”: “PLAINRIDE – Plainride”,”image”: [

“https://earshot.at/wp-content/uploads/2023/04/painride_plainride.jpg”

],”review”: {

“@type”: “Review”,

“reviewRating”: {

“@type”: “Rating”,

“worstRating”: “0”,

“ratingValue”: “9”,

“bestRating”: “10”

},

“author”: {

“@type”: “Person”,

“name”: “Stefan von Habits”

}

}}

The post PLAINRIDE – Plainride appeared first on earshot.at.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

