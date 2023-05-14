Home » Poster | Mother’s Day Planning: The Contagious Power of Laughter (Part 1) – Original – Hualong.com
There is a great and selfless love in the world, called maternal love.

“A loving mother holds the thread in her hand, and the wandering child puts on her coat.” On the occasion of Mother’s Day, 25 first-year undergraduates from the Sculpture Department of the Academy of Fine Arts of Southwest University used clay sculpture reliefs as portraits of their mothers, expressing their indescribable gratitude and love: children With mud in hand, a loving mother warms her heart.

Chongqing Wenyi.com, Hualong.com Group Culture and Art Center, Zhongbao Digital and the Academy of Fine Arts of Southwest University launched a series of posters titled “The Contagious Power of Laughter”, thanking all mothers for their hard work and wishing all mothers in the world healthy, happy and happy every day.

Copywriting:Chen Fayuan Shi Fu

Art editor:Zhang Xiaomin

Audit:Li Tianchun

Producer:Jiang Liangui

joint production

Academy of Fine Arts, Southwest University

Chongqing Literature and Art Network

Hualong.com Group Culture and Art Center

Re-reporting the number “Poster Shooting Squad”

