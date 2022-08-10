Home Entertainment “Predator” tops ratings – Disney Disney – cnBeta.COM
Entertainment

“Predator” tops ratings – Disney Disney – cnBeta.COM

by admin
“Predator” tops ratings – Disney Disney – cnBeta.COM

Disney said yesterday that “Predator” broadcast on its streaming platform Hulu has jumped to the top of the platform’s ratings, and its premiere has surpassed all previous films and episodes. People in the industry are interested in, since this film is so good, why is it not handed over to the theater for distribution but for direct streaming? Especially in the off-season, a little-known Japanese comic adaptation “Killer Storm” can firmly occupy the top box office premiere in North America.

access:

Ali cloud server selection special: 1 core 1G cloud server as low as 0.9 yuan / month

Analysts pointed out that the influence of the Jagged series is limited to niche areas, especially the 2018 version of “Iron Predator” has a bad reputation, and the $88 million production cost is only exchanged for $160 million in the global cumulative box office – since hardcore fans do not buy it, The 22nd edition of “Predator” customized for streaming media will not have good fruit even if it reaches the theater.

What’s more, the new Jagged Blood shoulders the role of IP transformation, and the protagonist is a minority woman.misogynyMost of them are conservative men, and it is more secure for the new version of Jagged Blood to be judged by more tolerant streaming audiences.

At the same time, Disney also lacks such medium-budget sci-fi films. To make a bigger and stronger streaming media platform, exclusive content is essential. Steve Asbell, head of Fox, said that in addition to two or three films that have exclusive cinema windows, all new Fox films will be released on Hulu and Disney+ platforms. For this reason, Disney allows the production team to make full use of Fox’s IP resources to play freely and provide Hulu and Disney+ platforms next year. of streaming videos will exceed ten.

See also  Georgian chess master sues Netflix for the American drama "Abandoned Soldiers on the Back Wing"-Video Site-Netflix

In addition, some people claim that they have seen the trailer of the “The Last Survivor” episode, which is 2 minutes and 30 seconds long, and the quality of the episode can be expected.

The forum user pointed out that Pedro still used the accent of “The Mandalorian”, but deliberately added a little southern accent.

He claimed that many scenes in the series were directly copied from the game, and there were few scenes of the uncle interacting with (Bear Island) Loli in the trailer, so it was inconvenient for him to comment on the touching relationship between the two, but he believed that the series would give players a feeling in this regard. Satisfied explanation.

In the end, Big Ben sold his mansion and moved to live with JLo. It seemed that the two of them were determined to stay together for the rest of their lives.

Big Ben bought this seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom mansion for $19.25 million when he was single, and is now listed for $29.995 million:

Big Ben and JLo are temporarily renting a property that sells for up to $60 million, and the couple are considering building a love nest to meet their needs.

You may also like

Amazon.co.uk: Milan is the city where you read...

Luo Yi’s new movie “The Night Is Not...

The ancient suspenseful radio drama “Mizi Academy” was...

The latest visual map of the sixth season...

‘The Sandman’ tops Netflix’s first week of August...

Famous British director mistaken Aubrey Plaza’s new film...

Join hands for the first time! JJJJound x...

Textile waste, a pilot collection project from the...

I’m Groot Online Watching Platform

The premiere of the movie “The World on...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy