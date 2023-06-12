predictions for love, work and health

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope
Check the horoscope of your sign:
Aries – Taurus – Gemini – Cancer – Leo – Virgo – Libra – Scorpio –
Sagittarius – Capricorn – Aquarius – Pisces
ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4)
Hoy: Don’t be so demanding of those around you, not everyone has your capacity. Take advantage of what each one can offer you.
Amor: When they come with gossip about your partner, it is best to turn a deaf ear. There are people who envy the relationship you have.
Wealth: To progress at a sustained pace, no financial adventures. Use caution when spending large sums of money.
Welfare: Your relationships are based on affection and understanding. Your balance and happiness encourages you to express yourself through art, do it without delay.
TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5)
Hoy: Your maturity and good judgment will lead you to act with great judgment and decisiveness in some quite difficult situations.
Amor: Love will appear when you least expect it, so in the meantime bring out your gallantry and sensitivity.
Wealth: You will experience delicate situations with your co-workers. And when it comes to negotiating, you will demonstrate a mettle of steel.
Welfare: You have to learn to stop, to enjoy when things go well for you. You can pull up a chair and sit back and see how well your day has gone.
GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21)
Hoy: Think about your future plans today, if you are expecting an important event you have to be prepared with the support material.
Amor: Simple and humble, with these virtues you will be able to captivate your prey. In this stage there will be no shortage of conquests.
Wealth: You will not hesitate to face risky businesses, but your orders can be misinterpreted and the result regular.
Welfare: Solitude is a good company when one needs to think and meditate. Take a few minutes for yourself, value yourself and make yourself respected.
CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23)
Hoy: There are occasions when it is necessary to bend our will to give way to reason. Don’t be blinded.
Amor: Let your partner contribute their vision on that problem that afflicts you. She will know how to advise you.
Wealth: You will have to make an important decision during today’s day as far as your future work is concerned. Meditate on it well.
Welfare: Your excessive optimism will end up causing you serious problems. You have quite harsh criticism of your impulsive and thoughtless acts.
LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23)
Hoy: Routine voices depress you today, try to put them aside and occupy your mind. Reading will bring you revelations today.
Amor: Playing two points can be an attractive adventure, but the danger it entails is greater than you imagine. Be careful.
Wealth: Your work projects will take hold and you will receive great support, especially if they are related to artistic issues.
Welfare: Don’t be so hard on yourself, you see that you don’t do everything wrong. So reward yourself with a good massage and a delicious champagne.
VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23)
Hoy: Your personality is changeable, but keep in mind that you can’t always look good with everyone. There are moments that you must choose.
Amor: As time goes by, you will become more and more essential in the relationship, bring a little of that that only you know how to give.
Wealth: You may not realize it but you are doing an excellent job at your job. You will soon be rewarded.
Welfare: There has come a time when you will have to choose whether to continue with this rhythm of life or take some time to relax and recover your state of mind.
LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23)
Hoy: Although you have a good character, there are situations in which you present a state of anger. Try to control the situation.
Amor: Try to put a little more zest in the relationship. Do not let the routine take over the couple.
Wealth: You are on the right track in your work activity. You may be given more responsibility than you were expecting.
Welfare: A little meditation and yoga today will do you wonders. If not, find a moment to be with yourself and find peace.
SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22)
Hoy: Pay attention to what you are doing, leave other less important things aside, as they could harm you.
Amor: You are going through a period in which there is a certain predisposition to couple fights. Try to be less emotional.
Wealth: Even if you think that you are not treated as you deserve at work, try not to be so impulsive and measure your words more.
Welfare: You will have to dedicate yourself to sports and a healthy life to be able to release tensions. Excesses at work are not highly recommended either.
SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22)
Hoy: If you cultivate tact and diplomacy, you could go a long way, because you do not lack talent or energy to achieve your purposes.
Amor: Try to take care of the routine with your loved one, if you make a mistake try to solve it before it causes problems.
Wealth: Your sociability plays an important role in your work, thanks to this you will be widely recognized.
Welfare: Despite being very vital, you should take care of accidents, since you will be prone to injuries or blows.
CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20)
Hoy: Your lack of patience and your irritable temper will end up putting you in trouble as the patience of your peers will run out.
Amor: If what you want is to be happy, you must open your eyes and understand when others want the same thing as you.
Wealth: Do not get involved in any kind of future project today. Take your time and examine everything carefully.
Welfare: Friendships occupy a very important place in your life, they have accompanied you in every moment of pain. It’s time to show them your love.
AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19)
Hoy: It will be difficult for you to commit to your work today since you will be lacking in energy and wanting to return home.
Amor: Do not expect your partner to understand what your needs are, express them clearly. You will thus avoid many conflicts.
Wealth: Either you cut expenses and enjoy watching your bank account grow or you continue to cut expenses and you will see your bankruptcy.
Welfare: Creating a shell of hardness and coldness around you will not earn you the respect of others, you will only get their rejection. Be yourself.
PISCES (from 02/20 to 03/20)
Hoy: You will defend your inner space tooth and nail. This will cause friction with your family, used to manipulating you.
Amor: Maybe you need to distance yourself from someone who disappointed you and in that time evaluate your feelings. Get going.
Wealth: Your relationship with your coworkers is deteriorating, because arrogance is something you can’t stand.
Welfare: The more you look for love, the less you will find it. The person you dream of does not exist, only the real and possible person exists.