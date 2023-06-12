predictions for love, work and health

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope



ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: Don’t be so demanding of those around you, not everyone has your capacity. Take advantage of what each one can offer you. Amor: When they come with gossip about your partner, it is best to turn a deaf ear. There are people who envy the relationship you have. Wealth: To progress at a sustained pace, no financial adventures. Use caution when spending large sums of money. Welfare: Your relationships are based on affection and understanding. Your balance and happiness encourages you to express yourself through art, do it without delay.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Your maturity and good judgment will lead you to act with great judgment and decisiveness in some quite difficult situations. Amor: Love will appear when you least expect it, so in the meantime bring out your gallantry and sensitivity. Wealth: You will experience delicate situations with your co-workers. And when it comes to negotiating, you will demonstrate a mettle of steel. Welfare: You have to learn to stop, to enjoy when things go well for you. You can pull up a chair and sit back and see how well your day has gone.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: Think about your future plans today, if you are expecting an important event you have to be prepared with the support material. Amor: Simple and humble, with these virtues you will be able to captivate your prey. In this stage there will be no shortage of conquests. Wealth: You will not hesitate to face risky businesses, but your orders can be misinterpreted and the result regular. Welfare: Solitude is a good company when one needs to think and meditate. Take a few minutes for yourself, value yourself and make yourself respected.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: There are occasions when it is necessary to bend our will to give way to reason. Don’t be blinded. Amor: Let your partner contribute their vision on that problem that afflicts you. She will know how to advise you. Wealth: You will have to make an important decision during today’s day as far as your future work is concerned. Meditate on it well. Welfare: Your excessive optimism will end up causing you serious problems. You have quite harsh criticism of your impulsive and thoughtless acts.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: Routine voices depress you today, try to put them aside and occupy your mind. Reading will bring you revelations today. Amor: Playing two points can be an attractive adventure, but the danger it entails is greater than you imagine. Be careful. Wealth: Your work projects will take hold and you will receive great support, especially if they are related to artistic issues. Welfare: Don’t be so hard on yourself, you see that you don’t do everything wrong. So reward yourself with a good massage and a delicious champagne.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: Your personality is changeable, but keep in mind that you can't always look good with everyone. There are moments that you must choose. Amor: As time goes by, you will become more and more essential in the relationship, bring a little of that that only you know how to give. Wealth: You may not realize it but you are doing an excellent job at your job. You will soon be rewarded. Welfare: There has come a time when you will have to choose whether to continue with this rhythm of life or take some time to relax and recover your state of mind.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: Although you have a good character, there are situations in which you present a state of anger. Try to control the situation. Amor: Try to put a little more zest in the relationship. Do not let the routine take over the couple. Wealth: You are on the right track in your work activity. You may be given more responsibility than you were expecting. Welfare: A little meditation and yoga today will do you wonders. If not, find a moment to be with yourself and find peace.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: Pay attention to what you are doing, leave other less important things aside, as they could harm you. Amor: You are going through a period in which there is a certain predisposition to couple fights. Try to be less emotional. Wealth: Even if you think that you are not treated as you deserve at work, try not to be so impulsive and measure your words more. Welfare: You will have to dedicate yourself to sports and a healthy life to be able to release tensions. Excesses at work are not highly recommended either.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: If you cultivate tact and diplomacy, you could go a long way, because you do not lack talent or energy to achieve your purposes. Amor: Try to take care of the routine with your loved one, if you make a mistake try to solve it before it causes problems. Wealth: Your sociability plays an important role in your work, thanks to this you will be widely recognized. Welfare: Despite being very vital, you should take care of accidents, since you will be prone to injuries or blows.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: Your lack of patience and your irritable temper will end up putting you in trouble as the patience of your peers will run out. Amor: If what you want is to be happy, you must open your eyes and understand when others want the same thing as you. Wealth: Do not get involved in any kind of future project today. Take your time and examine everything carefully. Welfare: Friendships occupy a very important place in your life, they have accompanied you in every moment of pain. It’s time to show them your love.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: It will be difficult for you to commit to your work today since you will be lacking in energy and wanting to return home. Amor: Do not expect your partner to understand what your needs are, express them clearly. You will thus avoid many conflicts. Wealth: Either you cut expenses and enjoy watching your bank account grow or you continue to cut expenses and you will see your bankruptcy. Welfare: Creating a shell of hardness and coldness around you will not earn you the respect of others, you will only get their rejection. Be yourself.