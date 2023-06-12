Synology BeeDrive: personal backup center compatto

Synology BeeDrive is a compact personal backup center that allows you to back up PC data to a mobile device and locally, reducing time and costs.

It’s a compact data solution that backs up your photos and personal files simultaneously from your computer, phone and tablet. With setup taking less than three minutes, any PC user can use BeeDrive to start protecting their files at local transfer speeds with full assurance of data ownership and privacy.

After connecting to a PC, users can select the folders they want to protect. BeeDrive it automatically backs up any changes made in those folders in real time, offering a better RPO (Recovery Point Objective) than hourly scheduled backups. Backup files are stored on BeeDrive in the same format as they are on your PC. In the event of a computer failure, users can simply connect BeeDrive to another computer and access the files immediately, without having to install any software and without any complex recovery procedure.

Photo and video backup

BeeDrive also backs up photos and videos from iOS and Android devices via Wi-Fi, thus also protecting phones and tablets at the same time. Just leave your PC connected to BeeDrive and your mobile devices on the same network and scan a QR code, then BeeDrive will start backing up to free up space on your phone.

Overcoming bandwidth limits imposed by internet or cloud service providers, BeeDrive can back up large files 11x faster than backing up from a PC to the cloud and 6x faster than backing up from a mobile device to the cloud.

Bi-directional sync

For field teams or other professionals who take a lot of photos on their mobile phone and then need to use them on a PC when they get back to the office, the BeeDrop feature allows you to wirelessly send content generated by iOS and Android devices. Files become instantly accessible on PC, no more uploading and downloading to/from the cloud.

When you switch content between your work and personal computer (and vice versa), BeeDrive can help you sync files across any computer as soon as it’s plugged in, ensuring all files are always up-to-date on the computer you work on, and keeping a second copy on BeeDrive.

Compact personal backup center

BeeDrive is available with capacity of 1 TB (153.66 euros) and 2 TB (256.14 euros) starting mid-June for Windows, iOS, and Android through Synology partners and resellers worldwide. Support for macOS is planned.