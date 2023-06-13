predictions for love, work and health

Find out what your future holds through the horoscope



ARIES (from 21/3 to 20/4) Hoy: You will likely be invited to a virtual meeting where you will feel out of place. Try not to be an introvert. Amor: Inside you there is love and passion that are waiting for that special someone. It’s a good time to let them out. Wealth: It is the right time to make an investment that will leave you good dividends. Examine the options. Welfare: You are predisposed to some physical injury such as tears or sprains if you practice any sport, exercise but be very careful.

TAURUS (from 21/4 to 21/5) Hoy: Try to value everything that you are going through, even if they are not very positive, you will also learn from them even more than from the good ones. Amor: Try not to hide your true feelings, even if you do it for fear of being hurt. Let them surface. Wealth: In work matters, take the advice of close friends and relatives whom you have had enough time to know. Welfare: Contact with nature will connect you with the most intimate parts of your being, and this will give you much-needed greater vitality.

GEMINI (from 05/22 to 06/21) Hoy: Today will be a day for fun, if you can make a video call with friends, or try a dating App. Amor: The person next to you will feel the luckiest in the world, because you know how to express what you feel. Wealth: Day of misunderstandings with your superiors. You will get into trouble for not asking twice for the tasks you have been assigned. Welfare: You are going through a suitable situation to enhance your qualities and this will help you achieve what you want. A unique opportunity will appear.

CANCER (from 06/22 to 07/23) Hoy: Quiet day for the most part. You will experience problems getting to your place of work. Handle with care. Amor: You will have to decide which course to follow, whether the path of being single or the path of love. Don’t waste your partner’s time. Wealth: Things will not go as planned today. Do not take unnecessary risks, you must be very careful. Welfare: You will have a slight psychophysical weakening and moments of carelessness. Against muscle pain and numbness. Keep up your activity.

LEO (from 07/24 to 08/23) Hoy: Always take care of your attitudes when addressing another person. Not everyone understands what you’re talking about. Amor: It will take you a bit to get used to the routine of life as a couple, but keep in mind that everything is for the better. Wealth: It is a good time to solve pending money issues. Take advantage of the situation and try not to make mistakes. Welfare: Probabilities of internal tensions and psychological conflicts will come, caused by not being able to conclude what you wanted in time or form.

VIRGO (from 08/24 to 09/23) Hoy: The routine can become overwhelming at times, use it to better organize your plans. It's time to execute. Amor: Lay the foundation for a renewed love life by activating your social life even virtually. Call old friends and make new contacts. Wealth: Someone will reveal to you how to earn more and spend less. This way you will be able to renew your commercial ties and negotiate. Welfare: With intelligence and cunning you can defend yourself against rash and thoughtless actions. Stay flexible in the face of changes.

LIBRA (from 09/24 to 10/23) Hoy: Your mood will be extraordinary. You have a good chance of making an old dream come true. Put all your energies into execution. Amor: If you still have an interest in that person, you will have to insist to get it. Love sometimes requires a certain struggle. Wealth: If you manage to adapt to the changing times, some peace of mind will come to your spirit, and also good dividends. Welfare: Keep in mind that you should get a good night’s sleep so you’ll be wide awake to face whatever the day throws at you.

SCORPIO (from 10/24 to 11/22) Hoy: The constant changes that your personality generates or will let you enjoy your daily work. Try to avoid them. Amor: There is someone from your close environment who is waiting for you to recognize him properly. Pay attention. Wealth: In the workplace, you will know how to move with a lot of charisma. Take advantage of every opportunity that comes your way. Welfare: Sometimes you will feel the need to better organize your health and physical activities, it is a good time to do it.

SAGITTARIUS (from 11/23 to 12/22) Hoy: Do not allow sadness to invade you, if the situation gets out of hand, try to control it with your wits. Amor: Try to eliminate the events that are repeated and make your interpersonal and affective relationship monotonous. Good period for change. Wealth: The work environment will seem hostile to you, stress will create problems with your colleagues. Don't make the situation worse. Welfare: You are going through a stage of many nerves. Practicing an exercise routine will help you eliminate tension.

CAPRICORN (from 12/23 to 01/20) Hoy: A virtual group meeting will cause you some stress, especially if the family is involved. Amor: Do not allow anyone to interfere in the relationship with your partner. The meddling of third parties can lead them to ruin. Wealth: Act from the certainty that the changes mean progress for your interests, so your life and yours will benefit. Welfare: Envy will be one of your worst defects in this period. Don’t focus so much on the lives of others and worry about improving yours.

AQUARIUS (from 01/21 to 02/19) Hoy: Health and general condition should improve, you will feel much better. Pay attention to news that comes to you from a distant friend. Amor: Your friends have already started their life as a couple and you are still looking for the ideal love. Stop living in the midst of illusions. Wealth: All matters related to work or the economy can continue their normal rhythm since no storm clouds are seen. Welfare: Your home needs some changes but you don’t know which ones. Maybe new colors on the walls and some new furniture can help.