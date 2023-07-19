Premiere of Live-Action Film “Barbie” Receives Rave Reviews and Sets Off a Pink Party Frenzy

“Barbie” Live-Action Film Premieres in China to Rave Reviews

By [Author’s Name]

Beijing, China – The live-action film “Barbie,” produced by Warner Bros. Pictures, held its highly anticipated China premiere on July 18. The event, held in Beijing, recreated Barbie Paradise, which delighted fans and moviegoers alike. The premiere received rave reviews, with the film’s full-screen dopamine color matching screen being hailed as the happiest screen viewing experience of the summer. Additionally, the release of the “Magic Playmate” version of the trailer provided a glimpse into the unique narrative style that intertwines Barbie with the human world, igniting unlimited expectations among viewers.

The premiere ceremony featured five carefully curated areas that offered heart-moving interactive gameplay and an immersive experience of Barbie and Ken’s daily life. The high-value pink beach area, focusing on romance, featured Barbie’s iconic sports car, surfboard, parasol, and lounge chair. Unlocking this area instantly transported the audience into a beautiful pink summer blockbuster. The dance floor area dazzled with light balls, where Barbie and Ken passionately danced, inviting everyone to join the carnival and become the most dazzling presence on stage. Barbie’s dream wardrobe area showcased her super exquisite OOTD (Outfit of the Day), ranging from small fragrance suits to pearl bracelets, leaving fashion enthusiasts in awe. The selfie artifact area allowed guests to create their own character posters by scanning QR codes related to the movie “Barbie.” The toy display area not only showcased classic Barbie and Ken toys but also featured a life-sized pink toy box, allowing everyone to step in, check-in, and take pictures. The dream of being a “Barbie per capita” had come true, making the event a sweet and dreamy moment.

The domestic premiere of the movie “Barbie” was a huge success, with the audience showering it with praise. Words like “full of surprises,” “dopamine colors and extreme happiness,” and “people can’t help but sway with the melody” were commonly used to describe the film. The joyous characteristics of the movie infected everyone in attendance, as the brightly colored scenes and dynamic dance music created an atmosphere of pure happiness. The luxurious lineup surpassed expectations, with Margot Robbie, known for her role as “Harley Quinn,” stunning the audience by fully embodying the essence of Barbie. Ryan Gosling, who played the “High Commander,” delivered a challenging and unexpected performance that captivated viewers. The most surprising performance came from Zhao Xina, who portrayed a tough Mermaid Ken, leaving the audience in awe. The film’s theme resonated widely, focusing on the challenges faced by contemporary women and emphasizing the beauty of women’s self-confidence. Director Greta Gerwig successfully conveyed a profound message through a lively and energetic atmosphere. Viewers were left inspired and encouraged to embrace their inner Barbie, to be brave, love themselves, and live for themselves.

The movie “Barbie” is produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and written and directed by renowned female director Greta Gerwig. The star-studded cast includes Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Emma McKee, Helen Mirren, Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, among others. The film was released simultaneously nationwide in North America on July 21, and pre-sales are now fully open.

With its vibrant visual appeal, infectious energy, and empowering message, “Barbie” is poised to enchant audiences around the world and inspire individuals to embrace their own uniqueness.