Title: Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez Closing in on Move to Jeddah National for £30 Million

According to reports from TA, Manchester City’s Algerian right winger Riyad Mahrez is on the verge of joining Jeddah National in Saudi Arabia. The transfer fee for the 32-year-old is believed to be £30 million, which Manchester City is reportedly willing to accept.

TA also reveals that Jeddah National has offered Mahrez an enticing contract worth £25 million per year, and the player has agreed to make the move to Saudi Arabia.

Mahrez arrived at Manchester City in the summer of 2018 from Leicester City for a transfer fee of €67.8 million. Since then, he has featured in 236 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 78 goals and providing 59 assists.

Standing at a height of 1.79 meters, Mahrez is known for his left foot and predominantly plays as a right winger. With a remaining two-year contract at Manchester City, football pundits value the player at €20 million in the current market. Last season, Mahrez made 47 appearances for the club, including 36 starts, netting 15 goals and contributing with 13 assists.

While manager Pep Guardiola wishes to retain his players, he understands that a significant transfer fee cannot be overlooked. Even though Mahrez’s market value is around €20 million, selling him for £30 million is seen as a favorable deal. Guardiola does hope to retain another key player, B-team midfielder Rice, but the power struggles at the club could make it difficult for players to stay. Manchester City has reportedly made a bid of £100 million for Rice. Losing Mahrez will require the club to search for a new right winger, but with Guardiola at the helm, it is expected that suitable replacements will be found.

