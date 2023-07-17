Aetherian – At Storm’s Edge

“The Untamed Wilderness” appeared out of what felt like nothing, landed a melodic death hit and then seemingly disappeared again. That was late 2017, yes Aetherian have not taken it easy since then. The quintet from Athens toured diligently, releasing a song during the lockdowns and immediately moving on to new material when everything finally reopened. „At Storm’s Edge“ is only their second album, but can easily keep up with the grand masters of the dark to sad side of the genre.

After a short intro, “Army Of Gaia” stomps furiously and surprises with epic traits. However, instead of jumping on the Amon Amarth bandwagon, a differentiated, complex track builds up that sheds its skin several times. Furious sprints, poisonous lead, thick melodies and intense growls let melancholy and thoughtfulness shine through, like in a Greek tragedy. The anthemic part around the four-minute mark tears everything down. How “Soulriver” frees itself from its fragile beginnings and rattles through with all intensity also commands respect. Several small caesuras skilfully expand the subtle melodic thread.

“ΠΥΡ ΑΕΝΑΟΝ” is also strong, which sums up all the Aetherian qualities and is reminiscent of early Omnium Gatherum in the best sense of the word. Hoarse growls, spectacular melo-death kindling and extensive epic in the main part awake pleasant memories of the veterans, especially since there is always a certain heaviness about the events. The complete collapse of being seems close and is celebrated accordingly. In the overly long “Advent Dreams” the Greeks overtake themselves at times, hint at blast beats and play with Black Metal concepts. However, it only stays with smaller cross-references, because after a gentle middle part, there is again a fine mid-tempo sadness.

It may have taken a damn long time to get to this record, but it’s definitely worth the wait. Aetherian advocate heavy loads and shape their sound accordingly. It’s not Melodic Death Metal off the drawing board, but a variety of different influences from high-speed attacks to oppressive epic to subtle mid-tempo lead. “At Storm’s Edge” deftly captures the genre’s inherent melancholy and grows beyond itself – a powerful sophomore that could catapult the Greeks to the top.

Rating: 8/10

Available from: 07/14/2023

Available through: Lifeforce Records (diaphragm)

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Aetherianband

Category: Magazin, Reviews

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

