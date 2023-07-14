Preserving Cultural Heritage: China Central Radio and Television Launches ‘Original Sound of Nature – Chinese Folk Song Festival’

China Central Radio and Television recently announced the launch of the “Original Sound of Nature – Chinese Folk Song Festival.” This program aims to promote traditional Chinese folk songs and showcase the innovative development of Chinese culture by young musicians.

The press conference for the festival took place on July 13 in Beijing, with Wang Xiaozhen, deputy director of China Central Radio and Television, and Zhang Jifu, member of the Standing Committee of the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee, in attendance. The festival will take place in Zuoquan County, Jinzhong City, Shanxi Province.

The “Original Sound of Nature – Chinese Folk Song Festival” is a music competition and reality show that encompasses various types of folk songs, including original folk songs, classic folk songs, and created folk songs. The program aims to explore the cultural genes hidden in traditional folk songs and demonstrate the creative transformation of Chinese traditional culture by young musicians in the new era.

Zhang Guofei, head of the Art Program Center of China Central Radio and Television, explained that the festival will focus on the interaction between central and local areas. It aims to explore new models of Chinese traditional culture communication and showcase the endless vitality of Chinese folk music.

Chang Shuming, secretary of the Jinzhong Municipal Party Committee, emphasized the importance of holding the festival in Zuoquan, known as the “hometown of Chinese folk culture and art.” He highlighted that folk songs are deeply integrated with the local culture, civilization, and cultural tourism of the region. The festival aims to celebrate the new era of singing and invites artists and folk song lovers to come and enjoy the event.

During the press conference, CCTV and CCTV New Media jointly initiated the #我为家庭声民歌# (I sing folk songs for my hometown) campaign. This campaign encourages netizens to share folk songs from their hometowns and their personal stories, in order to promote cultural exchange and understanding.

At the event, Tian Qing, librarian of the Central Research Institute of Culture and History, and honorary director of the Music Research Institute of the Chinese Academy of Arts, discussed the significance of folk songs in traditional culture and their ability to convey the true feelings of the people. Several singers, including Shi Zhanming, performed classic folk songs such as “Dear Gedan Down the River to Wash Clothes,” “Ninety-nine Bends of the Yellow River in the World,” and “Praise Local Products.”

Officials from the Shanxi Provincial Party Committee and Jinzhong City, as well as representatives from China Central Radio and Television Corporation, attended the launching ceremony of the festival.

The “Original Sound of Nature – Chinese Folk Song Festival” not only preserves and promotes traditional folk songs but also highlights the creativity and innovation of young musicians in China. It is an opportunity for people to appreciate and learn about the cultural roots of Chinese music, fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation for the country’s rich heritage.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

