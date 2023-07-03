Preserving Tradition: The Art of Hammock Making in San Sebastián

Title: Puerto Rican Artisans Preserve Tradition at the National Hammock Festival

Introduction:

The 43rd edition of the National Hammock Festival in San Sebastián, Puerto Rico, kicked off with fervor and enthusiasm. The festival, dedicated to Víctor “Monty” Montañez, brought together 190 skilled artisans, including 10 devoted to the intricate art of hammock-making. Amidst the heat and heavy rain, these craftsmen showcased their meticulously crafted hammocks, carrying forward a legacy that spans four generations.

The Enduring Craftsmanship:

Jose Guillermo Cruz González, a fourth-generation artisan, takes immense pride in his family’s tradition of hammock-making. Hailing from the Robles neighborhood of San Sebastián, Cruz González recalls childhood memories of his maternal grandfather, who instilled in him a deep passion for this handicraft. Working on hammocks evokes nostalgia for Cruz González, with his craft serving as a constant reminder of his family’s heritage.

A Tradition Passed Down:

The commitment to preserving their craft is a testament to the devotion of these artisans. Cruz González reminisces how his grandfather, Mr. José González, played a pivotal role in passing down the tradition. Though he briefly deviated from the family trade, Cruz González ultimately returned to follow in his forefathers’ footsteps. He now not only showcases his work at festivals like the National Hammock Festival but also reaches Puerto Ricans in the diaspora through his Facebook page, @HamacasJoséCruz.

Legacy Woven in Blood:

Irene Cardona Morales, another skilled artisan from Pepino, cherishes the craft of making hammocks as a rich familial legacy. Starting at the young age of eight, Cardona Morales carries on the work initiated by her maternal great-grandmother. Crafting hammocks requires dedicated effort, but Cardona Morales believes it is an art form that resides in their blood. Her unique creations, priced between $80 and $400, serve as a testament to Puerto Rican culture and harken back to the traditions of their ancestors.

Growing Interest in Creative Crafts:

The National Hammock Festival offers visitors an opportunity to appreciate the impressive craftsmanship of both seasoned artisans and those from younger generations. The event’s organizer, Casa Pepiniana de la Cultura, takes pride in the array of exhibitors present, showcasing classic rag dolls, wood carvings, leather goods, traditional sweets, and more. The festival aims to revive interest in cultural arts and serve as a platform for artisans to connect with a new generation of admirers.

Celebrating Puerto Rican Art:

Visual artist Vicky Ortiz Santiago, participating for the second time in the festival, lauds the organization and the public’s respect for traditional crafts. Ortiz Santiago brings a contemporary twist to Puerto Rican art, coloring her canvas with vibrant representations of Puerto Rican culture. Her art resonates with both young and older patrons alike, appreciating the accessibility and relatability portrayed in her work.

A Festive Culmination:

The National Hammock Festival not only celebrates craftmanship but also showcases traditional Puerto Rican music. The event featured performances by ACirc, El Show de los Mocosos, Ballet Folklórico Hermanos Ayala, and the closing act, Robert Burgos & Descarga Zasón. Despite heavy rain, the rhythmic beats of tambourines from the Rumbón Plena group echoed through the festival grounds, heightening the atmosphere.

Conclusion:

The National Hammock Festival in San Sebastián serves as a testament to the enduring passion and dedication of Puerto Rican artisans. Through their intricate craftsmanship, generations of artisans keep traditions alive and inspire a new wave of appreciation for Puerto Rican culture. This festival not only showcases their remarkable talent but also fosters a sense of unity and pride among attendees, reinforcing the importance of preserving cultural heritage.