The situation of abuse happened this month in a house in San Martín de los Andes. The defendant was taking care of the girl when he committed the act. This Saturday he was sentenced to preventive detention until the investigation is completed.

Sources from the Public Prosecutor’s Office reported that the prosecutor in the case, Adrián de Lillo charged a man with sexually abusing a girl, and it was requested that he remain detained with preventive detention. As reported, the imputation was made this Saturday, together with the prosecutor’s official Hernán Scordo.

The official stated that, according to the information collected, The act of abuse occurred on March 9 in a house where the girl had been kept under the protection of the defendant.. The man maintained a friendly relationship with the victim’s family environment, and was visiting the house.

The prosecutor charged the man with sexual abuse with carnal access, committed against a minor under 13 years of age, aggravated by having been in custody.

In this sense and in view of the fact that the investigation is carried out without any intervention, it was requested that the accused remain in custody with preventive detention for a period of four months. Arguing that there is a risk of flight since the defendant was arrested when he tried to get on a bus with a bag full of clothes.

With all this evidence, the judge endorsed the accusation against the accused and set the investigation period at four months, also approving preventive detention.

