Preview of Hikage’s ‘Undercurrent’: A Mysterious Journey with Harumi Hosono’s Captivating Music

Hikage’s “Undercurrent” has released a preview, exciting fans with the news that music for the film will be composed by the renowned Harumi Hosono. The film, directed and written by Rikiya Imaizumi and Kaori Sawai respectively, boasts an impressive cast including Yoko Maki, Shin Iura, Masaya Nakagawa, Eita Nagayama, Tokuko Eguchi, and Kanae Uchida.

The story centers around Riyo, who inherits her family’s business and runs a bathhouse with her husband Satoru, leading a tranquil life. However, their peaceful existence is disrupted when Satoru suddenly disappears without a trace. In an effort to maintain the business, the temporarily closed bathhouse reopens its doors, and a peculiar man named Hori shows up, claiming he wants to work there. Due to a mix-up, Hori ends up moving in and working at home.

From that point onwards, an astonishing and extraordinary life unfolds as Kanae and Hori embark on a search for Satoru within a limited timeframe. Assisted by the suspicious detective Yamazaki, who was introduced by a friend, the trio delves into a thrilling investigation, slowly but surely returning to their once peaceful daily lives. However, as a certain event unfolds, the closed hearts of Hori, Satoru, and Kana Hui gradually resurface, shaping the course of their fates.

The inclusion of Harumi Hosono as the composer adds another layer of excitement to the highly anticipated film. Hosono, known for his exceptional talent and contributions to the music industry, is expected to bring a unique and captivating sound to “Undercurrent.”

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the film, intrigued by the intriguing storyline and the powerful performances expected from the talented cast. With the expertise of both the director and the screenwriter, combined with the musical genius of Harumi Hosono, “Undercurrent” has the potential to become a cinematic masterpiece.

