Juventus, no tests with Barcelona: the Catalans are knocked out by a gastrointestinal virus

Soccer Champions Tour

Several players from the Blaugrana squad have been affected. Bianconeri on the pitch against Milan on Thursday

22 lug 2023

The friendly match between Juventus and Barcelona has been cancelled scheduled at 4.30 (Italian time) on Sunday at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California and valid for the Soccer Champions Tour. The bianconeri will not take the field in the first of the three matches scheduled in the United States due to a gastrointestinal virus that has affected several players in the Catalan squad. Juve has announced that, in place of the match initially scheduled, the team will play a workout al Levi’s Stadium.

It was Barça who first formalized the cancellation: “FC Barcelona informs that the match against Juventus FC, scheduled at Levi’s Stadium, as part of the Soccer Champions Tour, has been cancelled. One

significant part of the blaugrana rose has viral gastroenteritis”.

According to the Catalan ‘Sport’, the virus would have

affected about 10 players of Barcelona. There was also an attempt to reschedule the match but it was eventually cancelled. Juventus will then take the field on Thursday 28 July against Milan (4.30 am Italian time at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson) before closing on Thursday 3 August against Real Madrid (1.30 am Italian time at the Camping World Stadium in Orlando).

LAPORTA: “WE TRIED TO MOVE THE RACE”



Speaking to Marca, the Barcelona president explained the situation: “It was a virus that only affected the team, I’m fine – he said -. They had stomach aches, some even vomited, and it was not possible to play – We tried to move the match to Monday, but it was not possible because the stadium was already occupied for that date. There was no more possibility due to the restricted dates”.