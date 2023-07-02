prices to ski in Cerro Castor and walk at the end of the world

The city of Ushuaia lives its second weekend of skiing at the Cerro Castor winter center and is preparing for a season with a large number of visitors, according to authorities from the Government of Tierra del Fuego. The country chooses Patagonia to enjoy its winter holidays and far to the south, in addition to skiing, you can sail on a catamaran through the Beagle Channel, take the End of the World Train or take a guided walk through the pavilions of the former Penitentiary of the city, among other things.

The movement of skiers who travel from the Tierra del Fuego capital to Cerro Castor, located about 26 kilometers from the city on National Route 3, began on the penultimate Friday when the resort opened its doors for the first time since the onset of winter.

The start of activities in the winter center, together with other nearby establishments where cross-country skiing is practiced, there are dog sleds and snowmobiles, served as the kickoff for a season that operators in the sector describe as “encouraging”.

The daily pass costs $24,500 higher in high season and $17,400 lower. Two days $49,000 $34,200, seven days $128,800 $90,100. Infants: from 0 to 4 years old, pass free of charge. Lesser Beaver: from 5 to 11 years inclusive. Adult Beaver: from 12 to 69 years inclusive. Senior: + 70 years old, pass free of charge. Cross-country skiing $4,500 and pedestrian pass $8,500 adult and $5,900 minor.

The president of the Fuegian Tourism Institute (Infuetur), Dante Querciali, told Télam that for this year “a large number of tourists, both national and foreign” to which must be added the internal movement within the province.

Querciali said that the first major milestone of the Fuegian winter will be the National Winter Festival that will take place on Saturday, July 8 and Sunday, with the participation of the municipality and private providers.

About the winter season, The official said that “we have good expectations that there will be a large influx of visitors from other countriesespecially Brazilians who come to enjoy the snow and the multiple activities offered by mountain resorts, agencies, operators and tourism providers”.

In this sense, the head of Infuetur added that Ushuaia has “hotel and gastronomy services of quality that exalt the destination, offering a very good stay to the people who choose it. Both the private and public sectors are preparing to once again have a great winter season as we have been holding since the reactivation after the pandemic,” he said.

Some must-sees from the end of the world.

Ushuaia Prison Museum

The visit to the old prison It is an ideal walk to do on a walking tour of the city of Ushuaia. The building of the old Ushuaia prison is currently part of an important museum complex that contains the Maritime Museum, the Presidio Museum, the Antarctic Museum and the Museum of Marine Art.

Hours: The museum is open from Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed on Sundays. General admission price: $1,400, Argentines: $700, Argentine students, teachers and retirees: $300. Children under 14 years of age, people with disabilities, Malvinas Ex-Combatants and residents of the Province of Tierra del Fuego: free. Contact with the museum. Facebook: museodelfindelmundo. Email: [email protected].

End of the World Train to discover Tierra del Fuego National Park.

The End of the World Train runs along the last 7 km of the old train tracks used by the prisoners of the Ushuaia jail to exploit the wood from the forests. After many decades of neglect the train was restored and replaced by a modern locomotive system and wagons and placed at the service of tourists who visit the city.

The End of the World Train is one of the options that visitors have to get from Ushuaia to Tierra del Fuego National Park.

Timetables of the End of the World Train. The train runs every day and has schedules for the winter and summer seasons. 9:30 a.m. Departure from the End of the World Station, 12 departure from the End of the World Station, 15 departure from the End of the World Station.

Prices of the End of the World Train: The train has different classes, the same differences by wagons and because drinks, meals, etc. are included in some classes.

– Seniors one way or round trip (+ 13 years) $4200. Minor (4 to 12 years) $2100. Infant (0-3 years) FREE OF CHARGE. Argentine Retirees $2,600. First Superior Service: over $8,500 and under $4,250. Premium Service: over $10,000 and under $5,000

Important: Does NOT include the entrance to Tierra del Fuego National Park

Navigation through the Beagle Channel

It is one of the classic walks that can be done in the city of Ushuaia. From the city of Ushuaia different travel agencies offer navigable excursions through the Beagle Channel. The tours take place in catamarans o boats enabled to take tourists that are safe and equipped with heating and bathrooms.

There are different types of excursions, most of these tours last 3 hours and cover the Bird Islands y of the Wolveshe Faro The Pathfinders and landed on Karelo Island. There are also longer tours of 5 or more hours in duration and other tours in private boats with personalized tours.

Las excursions depart from the Port of Ushuaia which is located in the center of the city. In it tourist pier There are the offices of the different tourism companies that carry out the tours. There is also a cafe, tourist information office and public toilets.

Important: To embark on any excursion you must pay the Port Tax.

Ushuaia Port Management: Av. Naval Prefecture Argentina and Comodoro Augusto Laserre.





