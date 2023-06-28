Home » “Priscilla” released the leading trailer to focus on the Elvis Presley couple | Priscilla_Sina Entertainment_Sina.com
“Priscilla”

Sina Entertainment News Beijing time on June 28, according to foreign media reports, director Sofia Coppola’s new film “Priscilla” has released a teaser trailer, telling the story of actor Priscilla Presley and her husband Elvis Presley.

Callie Spaeny as Priscilla and Jacob Elordi as Elvis “Elvis” Presley, based on Priscilla’s bestselling 1985 memoir Elvis and Me “, focusing on the intimate life of the two.

Produced by A24, it is also the third cooperation between the company and Coppola after “Strike the Rock” and “Jewels”. Joined by teacher Sarah Flack and art director Tamara DeVerrell.

Priscilla has starred in film and television works such as “I Must Come Back”, “Stunt Hunter”, “The White-Headed Detective”, “Detective Raiders”, “Tales from the Demon World“, “Flying Over the Sea of ​​Love”, and “Political People”. In 1959, at the age of 14, she fell in love with Elvis, who was serving in the military. The two married in 1967 and had a daughter, Lisa Presley, but they soon broke down and divorced in 1972.

