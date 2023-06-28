Coming soon here we go!Romano: Tottenham signed Madison with 40 million pounds + bonus and reached an oral agreement|Levy|Tottenham|Leicester City|Italian reporter Romano_NetEase Subscribe

share to

Live broadcast, June 28 News from Romano, Tottenham are about to sign Madison, with a transfer fee of 40 million pounds plus bonuses.

Levi participated in the transfer. Tottenham and Leicester City reached a verbal agreement on 40 million pounds, and are discussing the details of the bonus terms and payment methods, which will be here we go.

Tottenham have reached personal terms with Maddison and are about to arrange a medical.

