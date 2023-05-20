“Proceed Maslatón”, wrote Cristina Kirchner and unblocked the C5N panelist on Twitter

“I love Maslatón, I don’t think of anything like him, but I love him, he tells me a lot…”, Vice President Cristina Kirchner had said in a section of the interview that she did Pablo Duggan in your cycle “Hard to tame”, on Thursday by C5N. The lawyer and financial analyst, as is known, is a panelist on the program, and there was even a selfie after the broadcast, but that approach had a new chapter this Saturday, when the former president unblocked the lawyer and financial analyst on her Twitter account. .

“Proceed Maslatón”, the vice chicaneado to the C5N panelist, using one of his favorite fillers, and even added “Did you see that I’m not spiteful?”in obvious allusion to the opinions extremely critical that Maslatón did about the ruling party some time ago. Paradoxically, the same situation occurred with the panelist as with Duggan, who a few years ago was also hard questioning kichnerismo, but who later converted to the ruling party won the place in the interview on Thursday, and in that talk he deserved the mention that CFK left behind that stage “when you were hateful.”

Maslaton’s response on Twitter also came quickly, noting “Thank you for your kind reconsideration, Vice President”:

Maslaton has been praising Kirchnerism in recent times, pointing out what he considers economic achievements, with phrases such as “the economy of Alberto Fernández’s management is going to go up”, or emphasizing that “never has so much money been earned in Argentina as now”. Those positions, which he maintains in his appearances on the Duggan program on C5N, have earned him, then, the unlocking of CFK.

HB