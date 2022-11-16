Home Entertainment Professional Interpretation l Sejong University_Animation_Field_Game
Professional Interpretation l Sejong University_Animation_Field_Game

Professional Interpretation l Sejong University_Animation_Field_Game

Original Title: Professional Interpretation l Sejong University<漫画动漫专业>

01. Professional introduction

In 1996, Sejong University established the Department of Manga & Animation for the first time among the 4-year comprehensive universities in Korea. So far, it has constituted the Korean web comic industry, animation, games, and an ecosystem of professionals in the animation industry. It has become a leader in the new generation of Korean culture The highest key teaching base. This major combines art and digital technology to understand comics and animation, and as a practical subject, through systematic cultural content fusion education that combines theory and practice in related fields, it will be based on creativity and application. Combination of digital media. It aims to improve the quality of content and cultivate global talents who can practice new cultural creation value in the era of globalization.

02. Main courses

Based on the manga/webtoon and 2D/3D animation production process, this course establishes the methodological foundation of art production for producing various entertainment media such as webtoons, 2D/3D animation and visual effects (VFX).

03. Employment Direction

manga field: Web comic writer, web comic script writer, web novel illustrator, illustrator, comic editor, web comic platform

animation field: Animation director, animation original painting, animation marketing, animation production company start-up, animation character designer, animation overseas export, storyboard designer

special effects field: CG animator, game designer, VFX designer, AR expert, VR artist

game field: Game illustration design, game character design, game modeling, game background design, game props design

Role IP field: Character designer, character illustrator, character modeler, character peripheral product designer, character IP planning

education field: Lecturer of animation and comics in middle and high school, university professor, public agency in the field of culture, government agency in the field of culture, animation and comics professional research institute

