Home » Progresar Scholarships: payments begin today May 11
Entertainment

Progresar Scholarships: payments begin today May 11

by admin
Progresar Scholarships: payments begin today May 11

The National Education portfolio established that the Progresar Scholarships can begin to be collected as of today, Thursday, May 11. The accreditation schedule is according to the last number of the DNI.

The payment of the Progresar Scholarships is the responsibility of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES). The purpose of this service is assist students of all educational levels so that they can finish their studies.

When do I charge ANSES: complete calendar with all the dates of May 2023

Progresar scholarships: payment schedule May 2023

Hoy, Thursday May 11, the payments planned by the Ministry of Education for the month begin. The dates according to the DNI are the following:

May 11: DNI ending in 0 and 1

May 12: DNI ending in 2 and 3

May 15: DNI ending in 4 and 5

May 16: DNI ending in 6 and 7

May 17: DNI ending in 8 and 9

Progresar Scholarships increase after a disbursement from the World Bank

Progress Scholarships 20220301

How much the Progress Scholarships increased in the month of May

The Ministry of Education decreed a 42% increaseTaking this percentage into account, the scholarships will remain at $12,780.

Of this amount, 80% of the credit is deposited, without any other requirement. However, to obtain the remaining 20%, the status of regular student must be certified.

Progresar Scholarships increase after a disbursement from the World Bank

Progresar Scholarships: where and how to sign up to study languages

Progress languages: how to get the extra 12,000 pesos

The beneficiaries of the Progresar programs will be able to access a extra stimulus if they participate and finish the Training and Certification Program in Foreign Languages.

See also  Stella McCartney Presents the 2022 Chinese Valentine's Day Selection Series: Love Meets Fan "Chain" in the Moment

Registration is open until tomorrow, Friday May 12, and is done online on the Progresar Scholarship platform.

Progress languages ​​2023: step by step how to manage it

There are six language courses available:

  • German

  • Chino

  • French

  • English

  • Italian

  • Portuguese.

The objective of this program is the strengthening the academic trajectory of students by developing their language skills.

The duration of the course is 4 months per level. You can access initial, advanced or intermediate training stages in the chosen language.

You may also like

You may also like

Gao Ye wished Zhang Songwen Furu Donghai Shoubi...

With a solidarity collection, they transferred the chef...

Braford: with seven Córdoba cabins, the National of...

Two Argentines won the Pulitzer Prize

AI making movies is not far away? The...

They denounce that three years ago they robbed...

Dior announced that the 2024 early spring resort...

“Almost my entire ankle broke” RIVER PLATE The...

Concorso d’Eleganza of Villa d’Este, on stage the...

Lowlander Bar & Restaurant Amsterdam: delicious food and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy