Progresar Scholarships: payments begin today May 11

The National Education portfolio established that the Progresar Scholarships can begin to be collected as of today, Thursday, May 11. The accreditation schedule is according to the last number of the DNI.

The payment of the Progresar Scholarships is the responsibility of the National Social Security Administration (ANSES). The purpose of this service is assist students of all educational levels so that they can finish their studies.

Progresar scholarships: payment schedule May 2023

Hoy, Thursday May 11, the payments planned by the Ministry of Education for the month begin. The dates according to the DNI are the following:

May 11: DNI ending in 0 and 1

May 12: DNI ending in 2 and 3

May 15: DNI ending in 4 and 5

May 16: DNI ending in 6 and 7

May 17: DNI ending in 8 and 9

How much the Progress Scholarships increased in the month of May

The Ministry of Education decreed a 42% increaseTaking this percentage into account, the scholarships will remain at $12,780.

Of this amount, 80% of the credit is deposited, without any other requirement. However, to obtain the remaining 20%, the status of regular student must be certified.

Progress languages: how to get the extra 12,000 pesos

The beneficiaries of the Progresar programs will be able to access a extra stimulus if they participate and finish the Training and Certification Program in Foreign Languages.

Registration is open until tomorrow, Friday May 12, and is done online on the Progresar Scholarship platform.

There are six language courses available:

German

Chino

French

English

Italian

Portuguese.

The objective of this program is the strengthening the academic trajectory of students by developing their language skills.

The duration of the course is 4 months per level. You can access initial, advanced or intermediate training stages in the chosen language.