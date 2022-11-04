In terms of design, the originally restrained and subtle embossed details have been updated with black-label fonts that reveal individuality, which are bold, distinct, and pronounced. Products also continue to be explored on gender and functional divisions, covering men’s and women’s models and more genderless styles.

At the same time, POUR LUI has launched an open call for OPEN CASTING on social media from June 2022, inviting friends who are brave to show themselves to complete the shooting plan in different places in the form of online cloud shooting. A total of 33 people with different identities, During the participation of brand friends with diverse backgrounds, they participated with Jumbo Tsui, a well-known fashion video artist and creative director of the POUR LUI brand, and used the Facetime function to complete the shooting creation. Lawyers, models, media people, photographers, architects, professional translators…. Groups from diverse backgrounds gather, thus portraying a group of young people with distinct personalities, accepting uncertainty and transforming it into positive motivation, For the stop loss of inward consumption, positive incentives are given to the society and viewers. “I” needs to find and tolerate, and also needs the mature mind of #不安名#.

About Pulu® POUR HIS

Starting from the minimalist fashion aesthetics, the PULU® POUR LUI brand focuses on ready-to-wear, fashion accessories, and the contemporary expression of non-standard artworks, advocating a decent and fun lifestyle. The “LUI” in the word POUR LUI redefines the concept of gender from the French, and no longer deliberately defines the concept of gender.

Expressed with high-quality and diversified products, it runs through all aspects of contemporary life. Entered the global fashion platform NET-A-PORTER, and at the same time cooperated with well-known stores and platforms such as Lane Crawford, LABELHOOD, and Dongliang to carry out multiple cooperation of products and brands.

At the same time, the brand launched the “CURATED BY 賞賞” contemporary art curation plan, which has successively held contemporary art curatorial exhibitions in TSUTAYA BOOKSTORE | TSUTAYA, Tokyo SOMSOC GALLERY, Chengdu Luhu MEWS stables, etc. Curatorial projects are initiated in various venues such as open spaces and online data streams.