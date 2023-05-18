PUMA x 8enjamin new joint series is officially on sale | Hypebeast

PUMA teamed up with artist 8enjamin to create a new joint series, featuring the cartoon character “Fluzz” designed by 8enjamin, and incorporating nostalgic skateboarding elements.

The clothing items brought by the PUMA x 8enjamin joint series include loose-cut printed hoodies and T-Shirts decorated with “Fluzz” cartoon patterns, shorts in bright orange and purple green, bucket hats and tote bags. In addition, 8enjamin also redesigned the PUMA lettering to fit the theme of the joint series. In terms of shoes, 8enjamin took the cloud image of “Fluzz” as design inspiration, and selected his beloved Suede and Slipstream shoe models as blueprints for redesign. Suede is paired with fluffy shoelaces and a custom-made Fluzz tag on the light pink upper. For decoration; while Slipstream shoes choose white as the main tone, with purple and pink as details, and the two pairs of shoes are also matched with exclusive shoe boxes.

The PUMA x 8enjamin joint series is now on sale, interested readers may wish to pay attention.